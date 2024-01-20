NFL Playoffs: Buccaneers vs. Lions Live Online. nfc divisional game

follow the score Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Online Live: Minute-by-minute of the Tampa Bay game: times, channels, lineups and more from Ford Field.

Game Time Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Detroit Lions

Today, Sunday, January 21, 2024

2:00 pm.mexico city time

Where is Buccaneers vs Lions live stream today?

Channel: Fox Sports and Channel 5

Streaming: Fox Sports Premium, VIX Plus and DAZN NFL Game Pass.

The two teams that have become the real hidden horses of the National Conference, namely Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lionswill be measured by Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs,

The Buccaneers looked like they were going to enter a rebuilding phase after Tom Brady’s departure, but they did Baker Mayfield As a weapon to win the NFC South division with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, which allowed them to face and defeat the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

The Lions, likewise, were slowly building a solid team and were good to win the NFC North this year, highlighting that they had not won the division since 1991, by the hand of Jared Goff And, facing his former team, they defeated the Los Angeles Rams to survive in the postseason.

Last Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles 9-32 Buccaneers

Buccaneers 9-0 Panthers

Saints 23-13 Buccaneers

Latest Detroit Lions Games