Bella Thorne Wears Gold Bodysuit at Paris Fashion Week 2024 – Hollywood Life

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne wore another eye-catching outfit at the Gaurav Gupta show during Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Bella Thorne Looked like a golden goddess during her latest Paris Fashion Week appearance. The 26-year-old actress appeared at Gaurav Gupta’s show on Thursday, January 25, in a long-sleeve bodysuit with intricate gold beads including fake beaded nipples. Bella also wore a black maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and a pair of black heels.

The former Disney Channel star completed her risqué look with several silver and gold rings as well as a pair of gold earrings. Bella had long black nails and was wearing dark red lipstick. Last but not least, famous in love The star kept her signature red hair open for the fashion show.

Bella has been slaying the show so far in stunning outfits at PFW 2024. On January 23, she wore a bright green dress with a matching cape to the Stéphane Rolland Front Row Spring/Summer show. Her outfit was complete with transparent sleeves which matched the rest of the look. She wore her red hair in a wavy style on this day.

Earlier that week, the “Watch Me” singer attended the Schiaparelli show in Paris in a classy black velvet jumpsuit with gold buttons and a fur shoulder top. She completed her look with a matching flopping hat and long, gold earrings. Bella shared photos of her look on Instagram, writing, “@schiapareli haute couture in Paris was a dream 🙁

Bella also pulled out all the stops at Paris Fashion Week last fall. She took to Instagram to celebrate the semi-annual event in October 2023 with a carousel of stylish photos. In the selfie, Bella was wearing a white crop top blouse, leather skirt and brown high heels. She completed her look with several gold accessories including hoop earrings and large cocktail rings.

Apart from being a fashion icon and talented actress, Bella is also finally venturing into direction. On January 10, he announced his feature directorial debut with the upcoming film paint your heart, Sharing the big news, she wrote on Instagram, “I am so excited and grateful to be working together with this lovely group of people, and so honored to tell this incredible true story.” “Let’s go team.”