“Zombie Football” with Jurgen Klinsmann and South Korea.

On four occasions in the Asian Cup, the German-led side has found the net after 90 minutes.

after scoring an equalizing goal in injury time before winning in extra time in the quarter-finals. asian cup against Australiagame of South Korea It has been nicknamed “zombie football” by its fans, a team that refuses to die.

This is a nickname with which the coach Jurgen Klinsmann He is happy, although he would like his team to win the next game within 90 minutes.

“Any nickname is fine by me!” klinsmann He laughed after the game.

Trailed 1-0 thanks to a volley from craig goodwin The Taeguk Warriors’ aggressive comeback efforts were finally seen in the first half on Friday night son hyung-min dropped by louise miller When there were only a few seconds left in the stadium al janoobopening the door for Hwang Hee-chan Equalized from the penalty spot in the 96th minute.

Under the leadership of Jurgen Klinsmann, South Korea overtook Australia and reached the next stage. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Then, miller was leveled Hwang on the edge of the field in extra time and Are took a free kick beyond matty ryan The Socceroos came back by entering the net in the 104th minute and secured a place in the semi-finals. Jordan next Tuesday.

This was the fourth consecutive match in Doha Korea Found the net after 90 minutes were up, so he now has the nickname Zombies as he looks to end 64 year drought Asian Cup.

As for how can your team find a way to dig themselves back out of the abyss, and also why do they find themselves in a position where they need to?

“It’s an amazing group of players. It’s a very good team,” he said. Klinsmann. “Maybe because expectations KoreaAt home, bringing this title home after more than 60 years, perhaps it’s in our minds a bit: ‘Oh, what if not?’

“So maybe in the first half it blocks them a little bit. Then we go down and we all know now (we) have to step up. And then they start to accelerate things. They start to create opportunities. They start doing that ball movement that we always want to see from the beginning.

“When it’s still zero to zero maybe we worry too much. I always tell them not to worry. It’s all psychological. It’s a great experience. And now we’re in the semi-finals. We know that We’ve got two more games left and hopefully this country will be proud.”

“But you can see in the players’ eyes how much they want to make their country, their families and their friends proud.”

Korea won the penalty shootout in a complete upset Saudi ArabSon has played 510 minutes (not including injury time) in five matches so far KoreaScored three goals and saved the game by winning a penalty.

superstar of Tottenham Hotspur However, you have some concerns about fatigue or zombie issues, not when there’s a chance to bring home the Asian crown.

“I think what’s important is that we get the win,” he said. “One thing I can say for sure is that it’s helping us stay even stronger. Playing 120 minutes. It’s painful. It’s hard. It’s not easy. But the spirit that people are showing, “Forces us to think together.”

“And I think I can say with confidence that our strength is that we’re looking forward to it. We’re all in this together. So I think that’s really important, the spirit that we’re showing.” There are. I think people say that’s really what’s needed.”

“I think it’s more about mentality. It’s more about mentality and what you think in your mind. You are playing for your country and there should be no excuses. There should be no excuses.

“After tomorrow only four will be left Doha. There are four teams left in Doha and only one of the four teams will win the trophy. Our team will fight for the trophy and there should be no excuse for fatigue now. No matter what the cause of fatigue, there should be no excuse. “I’m just going to take the trophy and take it home.”