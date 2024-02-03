5 iOS 17 features to improve your iPhone’s performance

We recommend a selection of the latest version of Apple’s iPhone operating system, iOS 17, with some of the best performance features

Apple officially releases iOS 17 in September 2023

The official launch of iOS 17 and subsequent software updates have left us with very useful functions such as sleep mode, contact poster, interactive widgets or even the diary application. But, of course, with the arrival of so many new features, it is possible that the performance of many iPhone models has been affected.

Since a few weeks ago we were recommending a series of iPhone settings to improve battery life in iOS 17, this time we are going to focus on a list Features to improve your iPhone’s performance with iOS 17, Can you come with us?

Discover the best features to improve your iPhone’s performance with iOS 17 below.

reduce agitation

The Reduce Motion function will allow you to significantly improve the performance of your iPhone Removing some transitions and animations from the graphical interface Of iOS 17. It also removes the parallax effect from app icons. In short, it makes everything run more smoothly.

Settings > Accessibility > Motion > Reduce Motion,

storage

Freeing up storage space on your iPhone is one of the main factors that you should keep in mind when improving the performance of your iPhone with iOS 17. The storage capacity or internal memory of an iPhone is almost as important as its battery, If you run out of space, everything slows down.

Settings > General > iPhone Storage,

quick work

iOS 17 Accessibility Settings shortcut gives iPhone users the ability to assign an action Reduce speed, reduce white point, reduce transparency or button controls To improve the performance of the operating system simply by pressing the iPhone’s side button three times.

Settings > Accessibility > Quick Features,

refresh background

If you need to improve the performance of your iPhone in iOS 17, it is essential that you disable the background update function. this advantage Constantly updates your application’s content, but consumes a lot of system resources, You can also disable specific apps.

Settings > General > Background Refresh,

frame rate

Finally, another function of iOS 17 that we recommend you activate to improve the performance of the iPhone is limiting the frame rate. This accessibility feature Sets the display’s maximum frame rate (FPS) to 60 frames per second.Makes the entire system more fluid and dynamic.

Settings > Accessibility > Motion > Limit frame rate,

These are all the iOS 17 features that we recommend you use to improve the performance of your iPhone, no matter what model you have. Apple is currently developing the first beta version of iOS 17.4 with landmark new features in Safari, App Store, and NFC.