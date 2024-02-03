Cases of respiratory patients increased in January

The vice president of the National Academy of Medicine reported that “almost none” in public hospitals have a way to do serology to determine which virus it is.





Hunniades Urbina, vice president of the National Academy of Medicine, warned that in January 2024, an increase in cases of patients with respiratory symptoms, including rhinorrhea, was recorded.

He also told in an interview that he has seen a rise in influenza and coronavirus in private health centres. “There is not enough testing in the public sector to determine whether symptoms are due to COVID-19.”

“The rebound that we see is because of the word of mouth that we bring to doctors, that we see in private or public consultations, it’s a triad of viruses, like the coronavirus, that ended up unleashing a pandemic on us. Have done, adenovirus and influenza,” he said.

The expert said there is “almost no way” to do serology in public hospitals to determine which virus it is. However, private centers “have recovered.”

“Until you do serology to see whether it’s influenza, adenovirus, rhinovirus or something else, it falls under the big umbrella of flu,” the doctor stressed.

However, he specified that each disease has a characteristic that “each person is treated differently.”

The doctor advised to go to the doctor, so as not to self-medicate, “the doctor in the clinic, if there is no serology, advises, depending on what the patient has, what can be more or less. What is happening to the patient.”

“There are no serologies for public hospitals”

Urbina said there is little availability of serological tests for the virus in Venezuelan public hospitals, making definitive diagnosis difficult.

He assured that this situation creates problems in epidemiology and generates rumors and false comments.

The recommendation is that people “get vaccinated against influenza and reinforce their vaccination against COVID-19 to avoid more severe disease.”

He also said that cases of Covid-19 are being seen in children, hence now vaccination of children of 1 year of age is being approved. The virus is mutating, making it easier for children to get infected.

