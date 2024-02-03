Elon Musk has been voted the worst CEO of the year by his peers

There are many people who aspire to be like Elon Musk, his millions of followers on social networks and the support he receives from certain sectors of society confirm this, and on paper the tycoon is an admirable figure, he is a billionaire and his Many of the assets are leading companies in their respective fields, but as we said, depending on who looks at it, they see a successful person or an overachiever, and the country’s leading CEOs already have their own. Have given the decision.

For several years now, Fortune magazine has been conducting a survey that is carried out Chief executive officers (CEOs) and industry analysts of the most important American companies To measure the reputation of each company and its leaders.

This year is the twenty-sixth edition, and managers and professionals from the sector participate and have to answer, among other things, the controversial question of which CEO was valued most in 2023.

The truth is that most voters were absolutely clear about it, and 399 of them have pointed to the Tesla CEO And owners of other companies like SpaceX, X or Neuralink, As the highest rated CEO.

it is Musk has got this first position for the second consecutive yearAnd represents 59 more votes than it received in the 2019 survey. The tycoon is not alone though, and there are many other voters (302) pointed to Disney+ CEO Bob Iger As one of the worst CEOs in the industry.

Why do CEOs consider Musk overrated?

To put it in a simple sentence, the rest of the CEOs in the sector believe that because of this Musk is given too much importance. He does and says many things that have a big impact on social networks and media, but then when it comes to running the company, he falls far short of his objectives. what’s wrong with it.

More specifically, voters indicate that their There are plans to colonize Mars or the advent of 100% autonomous driving that have been promised since 2016.For example, these are just gossips and basically He is cheating his investors.

For its part, Disney is also going through tough times, which is affecting the industry’s perception of this company. For the first time since 2014, Disney is not among the 10 best companies and fingers are pointing at Iger to blame.

It is noteworthy that the CEO has returned from retirement. Try to save company financesHowever, since his arrival they have already joined In addition to numerous internal battles and poor strategic decisions, there were over 7,000 sorties. For its streaming platform Disney+. But the worst thing is that the company has registeredThis year it is the lowest value in the last nine years.

On the other side of the coin, voters in this Fortune survey pointed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is the most underrated person. With 274 votes, the good results his company has achieved in recent years and how little recognition his work has received.