Which countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv and which in Jerusalem?

(CNN Spanish) — In Jerusalem, which Israelis and Palestinians seek to recognize as their capital, it is not common to find embassies of other countries, although there are a few. Argentina is the latest case of a country seeking to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – or at least President Javier Meili has said he will.

Last August, Miley, then Argentina’s presidential candidate, mentioned that, if he took office, he would move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

“I consider Israel such an ally that I have said I am going to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” he told the LN+ news channel.

And in November – while still a candidate – he told journalist Jaime Bailey that, if he won, the Argentine embassy would be in Jerusalem because “To King David, in a dream, the Creator told him that the capital of Israel is Jerusalem. “

On December 3, as president-elect and a few days after his inauguration, the Israeli government reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Miley, whom he thanked “for his intention to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem.” . According to Reuters, Miley’s team declined to comment at the time. CNN requested more information from the Argentine Presidency, but we have not yet received a response.

This potential move is reminiscent of a promise that Donald Trump made during his 2016 presidential campaign, and which he fulfilled in 2018: moving the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

By formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital in 2017, Trump reversed decades of US foreign policy. At the time, critics said it marked the end of the US’s role as an “honest broker” in negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Why is there controversy?

The United Nations created the State of Israel in 1947 as Britain was looking for a way out of the Middle East. With its resources and energy exhausted by World War II, London no longer had any interest in assuming its post-World War I responsibilities as the mandatory power for the administration of the region.

Britain, using its internationally supported mandate in 1917, committed to creating a “Jewish national home” in what became known as the Balfour Declaration. But the United Kingdom soon found itself caught between the conflict between Jewish and Arab nationalism.

In 1947, the United Nations called for a two-state solution, dividing the land between Jews and Arabs. Neither party was completely satisfied with the agreement, but it at least addressed some of their concerns.

Although the proposal called for the internationalization of Jerusalem, mainstream Zionists accepted what became known as the Partition Plan. Although the party, led by David Ben-Gurion and Chaim Weizmann, was attacked by internal critics for its moderation, its members displayed considerable political courage and were not disillusioned. In contrast, the Arab side considered the partition plan unfair in its calls to share the territory, as they believed that Jews had no rights to the land.

Although Israel declared Jerusalem its capital in 1950, many international embassies remain in Tel Aviv.

The United States was the first country to recognize Israel as a state in 1948 and was the first country to recognize Jerusalem as its capital in 2017. In addition to rejection by many Islamic leaders, it has annexed Gaza and the West Bank. Gave rise to confrontation and protests. ,

According to the government, Israel currently has diplomatic relations with 166 countries.

However, the Palestinians want a future state for themselves, with the area east of Jerusalem as its capital, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Six-Day War. The situation of the Palestinians is complex, although it is recognized and despite bilateral relations with 139 countries, it is not officially recognized as a state before the United Nations, and countries that do recognize the Palestinian entity, They do this through the Palestinian Autonomous Government headed by Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank.

This is why this move of the embassy is being considered controversial, especially in the current context, in which there is a war going on between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

Which countries have embassies in Tel Aviv?

Source: Israeli Foreign Ministry

Which countries have embassies in Jerusalem?

guatemala

Papua New Guinea

usa

Source: Israeli Foreign Ministry

According to information received from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, there are two countries whose embassies are outside Jerusalem city and Tel Aviv district. This is the Honduran embassy, ​​located in Rishon LeZion, a city in the Central District; And also of Malawi, in that district.

