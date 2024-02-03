Nicole Kidman victim of censorship

VsToo Hard for Nicole Kidman: Her Series immigrantsFilmed in Hong Kong, banned there. However, everything started well. The actress braved the Covid pandemic by coming to Hong Kong to film the project, which she was producing through her production company, Blossom Films. And it was very well received by the authorities in 2021 and exempted from quarantine, as the series was meant to help Hong Kong’s economy.

However, when filming and post-production is completed, the tone changes. Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, immigrants Available on Amazon Prime Video for one week. However, subscribers of the streaming platform who live in Hong Kong and wanted to watch the series taking place in their city were unpleasantly surprised to find a clear message, which was confusing: “This video is not immediately available in your region. »

Is this censorship coming from the Chinese authorities, who now control the city and have already imposed strict controls in the cinema sector from spring 2020 and in libraries from spring 2023? Is this self-censorship on the part of the Prime Minister, who does not want to attract the wrath of the Chinese government and compromise its interests? Neither Amazon nor Hong Kong officials wanted to provide any explanation Diversity,

Three American expatriates in Hong Kong

The answer, in any case, can only reveal that the margin of creative freedom has narrowed significantly since the return of the former British colony to People’s China (1997), which became a special administrative region, and during this period The anticipated end of the transition with the adoption of the National Security Law (LSN) on June 30, 2020. The subsequent repression of the popular resistance movement deeply shook the population.

The series was created by Chinese-American director Lulu Wang (the farewell) and Australian screenwriter Alice Bell (fire under the skin), follows the intertwined journeys of three American expatriates in Hong Kong. Nicole Kidman plays one of these women, Margaret. This is an adaptation of the novel MigrantBy Janice YK Lee (2016).

Spontaneous or sponsored reviews? The series and its creator, who was born in mainland China, faced the wrath of Internet users in 2021, who criticized that the theme featured a “minority group of rich foreigners”, and ignored political context. Has been done What is not proven: The series has a recurring background to the events surrounding the 2014 civil disobedience movement, Occupy Central, also known as the Umbrella Revolution. Could these be contexts that justify censorship?



