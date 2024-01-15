Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery

File photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 7, 2024. Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/Pool/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister, benjamin netanyahuHis office said in a statement on Monday that the hernia operation was “successful.”

“Netanyahu is in good condition and beginning to recover,” his office said at the end of surgery Sunday night, which is being closely monitored in Israel and abroad amid the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During his absence, Israel’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice performed his duties, Yariv Levin.

The 74-year-old Israeli Prime Minister has already had to do this Had surgery last July to receive pacemaker After fainting.

Like at that time, Netanyahu faces a complex political situationnow it has increased War between Israel and Hamas And tension on the border increased again lebanon,

During the same night of operation, Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem demanding Netanyahu’s resignation and the release of Israeli hostages.It is in the hands of the terrorist group Hamas, at a time when negotiations for its exit have come to a standstill.

Opposition leaders were also among the speakers who participated in the protest. Yair Lapid, Relatives of Hamas victims and hostages, as well as Moshe RadmanOne of the leaders of the protests against judicial reform that occupied the streets of Israel throughout 2023, a movement that has now merged with the families of detainees Demand early elections in the country.

Police try to forcibly break up a protest outside the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on Sunday, March 24, 2024 against the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding the release of hostages held by the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ohd Zweigenberg)

still Israel Business Forumthat brings together 200 largest companies of the country And most of the private sector workers announced this Sunday that they have given Carte blanche for your employees to be absent from work And take part in this week’s anti-government protests.

Additionally, dozens of technology companies, a thriving key sector of the Israeli economy, have also said their employees can join the protests without restrictions.

tomorrow night, Thousands of people participated in mass protests across the countryWeekly demonstrations involving hostage families in Tel Aviv took a dramatic turn, with speakers calling on attendees to “take to the streets” and join anti-government protesters in the city center.

The war began with Hamas’ unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, which killed 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to a report by Israel. AFP Based on Israeli data.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip, killing 32,782 people, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry controlled by the militant group that rules Gaza.

(With information from AFP)