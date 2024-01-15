Looks like Taylor Swift’s cat is richer than Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s cat has more luck than Travis Kelce? In any case, that’s what Cats.com says, which tried to estimate the income and wealth of the pop star’s most prominent cat, Olivia Benson, named after the character played by Mariska Hargitay. New York, Special Unit,

Between the income earned from their appearances in music videos and commercials and their influence on the network, the adorable Scottish Fold is said to have amassed a net worth of approximately $100 million! Much more than her human boyfriend, who is estimated to be worth $40 million.

the richest cat in the world

You’re probably wondering where Olivia Benson ranks in the ranking of the richest animals in the world. Well very high!

Taylor Swift’s cat is ranked third in the ranking prepared by the site, just behind Network star Nala Cat who is in second place. The late Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette is close behind in sixth place.

Note that no dog has come to dethrone the cats. The story of Gunther VI, the German shepherd who was said to own a $500 million fortune after inheriting it from a German countess, turned out to be a hoax, which Netflix attempted to unravel. last year with documentary gunther’s millions, Maurizio Mian, heir to an Italian pharmaceutical company, had invented the entire story to promote his business and conceal bold financial plans.

In any case, if some people are looking for tax loopholes to fill the coffers, they could probably start by hunting millionaire animals. Option two: become a pop star. If these are indeed speculations, one thing’s for sure, Olivia Benson and all of her furry friends are a long way behind Travis Kelce’s heartthrob. According to the latest news, Taylor Swift’s fortune may have surpassed a billion dollars after seeing her earnings explode in the wake of her Erasure Tour last year.