US$975 million at stake in Powerball drawing on Monday, April 1

(CNN) — Since no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, the jackpot drawn on Monday approached the $1 billion mark, according to the lottery.

The numbers drawn Saturday from Powerball were 33, 13, 50, 12, 52 and 23.

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Monday jumped from $935 million to $975 million on Saturday after no tickets matched all six numbers.

The winner of Monday’s drawing jackpot, if there is one, can choose between receiving the money in annual payments or a lump sum estimated at $471.7 million.

Although no one won the jackpot in the final drawing, three tickets won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers. According to the Powerball website, those tickets were sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The Powerball jackpot was last won in January, when a Michigan ticket won the $842.4 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

According to the lottery, the largest Powerball jackpot ever won — and the largest U.S. lottery prize — was $2.04 billion for a ticket bought in California in November 2022.

Saturday’s estimated $935 million jackpot will rank fifth on Powerball’s all-time prize list. Second to fourth places US$1,765 million (one ticket in California; 2023); US$1,586 million (three tickets, 2016); and US$1,080 million (one ticket in California, 2023).

Winning the Powerball jackpot means that a ticket matches all five white balls and the red Powerball. According to the lottery, the chances of winning any prize in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per game and are sold in all 45 states, Washington, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Miami time in Tallahassee, Florida.