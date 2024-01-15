Bertram travels with Rayados, will he resign from the Mexican national team?

striped will face cincinnati fc This Thursday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup and despite the novel of his possible departure from the team, Front German Bertram traveled with monterey For his commitment to the United States.

Argentinian He has not broadcast his decision Regarding whether he would stay in the gang or transfer to MLS, when the Portland Timbers put $15 million on the table to pay off the termination clause for Burte, everything was up to the attacker to leave or stay in Mexican football. Was put in hands.

the offer is attractive, because his salary would be better with the American team; However, there will be consequences berteraamassume that Will have to forget about a call up to the Mexican national team,

for now, This Tuesday he traveled with his companions, leaving Barrial in one of the vans that took them to the airport; The forward was the co-pilot and other players on the team jokingly chanted his name due to the novel feeling he was experiencing.

Why would you say goodbye to El Tri if you move to MLS?

Bertram is in the process of his Mexican naturalization And to be eligible for selection, Requirements FIFA’s Must have completed five uninterrupted years of residence in the country, and if he goes to MLS, he’ll make the cut Term ending in July 2024,

monterrey striker He has expressed his desire to be a part of the tricolorHe has also had talks with Duilio Davino and Jaime Lozano, but it is up to him whether he continues to pursue the possibility of representing Mexico and possibly receiving a call up to the 2026 World Cup or the economic recovery in the United States. Give priority.

Victor Guzman is out

On the other hand, the defender Victor Guzman did not travel With the team, since have muscle pain And Tano Ortiz didn’t want to risk it; Tony Lyon took his place in concentration so he could watch the action.