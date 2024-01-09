Best Laptops at CES 2024

CES is definitely a laptop show. In previous years, we had a whole lot of gaming laptop Or laptop makers who took risks with design. In this ces 2024Many of our favorite laptops have been redesigned, either changing the formula slightly or opting for a radically new direction.

So, ignore all the fuss about AI and take a look at these beautiful and innovative new laptops, which are the best that CES 2024 has to offer.

hp specter x360 14

The Specter x360 has been one of our favorite laptops for quite some time. This is the premium 2-in-1 convertible on offer, and this year’s refinements go a long way. There are new 14- and 16-inch models this year, but we got our first look at the Specter x360 14, which is fantastic. Nothing revolutionary here, just small changes to the design to modernize it and make it stand out, like softer edges, slightly larger keys, and a haptic feedback trackpad.

What’s more, the 120Hz OLED display is excellent, the speakers are much better, and the battery life is solid. Unfortunately, like other 14-inch laptops like the Dell XPS 14, there’s no discrete GPU option. Still, it’s a very impressive launch for a laptop design that’s still going strong.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

It wouldn’t be CES without something a little more experimental in the mix. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 takes the concept of the hybrid 2-in-1 and takes it to the next level by offering two different computers in a single device: one running Android and one running Windows. Sure, on the surface it looks like any other 14-inch Windows laptop, but remove the screen and you have a full Android tablet, complete with its own memory, storage, battery, and camera. Despite being 14 inches, the tablet felt light enough to hold with one hand and use comfortably.

You can also use the hybrid drive to access photos taken on the tablet, switch to Android while in laptop mode, run the entire Android system in one window, or while using the tablet separately. You can also connect the laptop portion to an external monitor. Of course, the reason this happens is that Windows 11 still doesn’t take tablets that seriously and using it with only touch is a pain. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is an attractive solution to this.

asus rog zephyrus g14

This is not a list of gaming laptops, but I can’t help but mention it ROG Zephyrus G14 redesigned, The silver color is subtle enough to make it a great crossover device, not unlike the Razer Blade 14. It’s impossible to deny this year’s improvements, which make one of our favorite laptops even better. The chassis has been slimmed and modernized, the display has become an OLED panel, and the touchpad has been expanded to fit the full height of the palm rest.

In a year when the Razer Blade 14 didn’t get that many updates, the Zephyrus G14 is looking like a true contender, balancing performance and portability in a way we haven’t seen before.

dell xps 14

Many people are not happy with the refurbished Dell XPS laptops. Controversial changes from the previous XPS 13 Plus have been implemented across the line, including the seamless haptic touchpad on the lid and touch buttons that replace the row of function keys. People are also unhappy with the removal of the full size SD card slot.

On the XPS 16, I think all those complaints are a little more understandable, especially the port issue. But on the smaller model, the XPS 14, I don’t think the design choices are as hideous. I love the look of this laptop, and the ability to configure it with discrete RTX graphics would make it a very powerful laptop, and even a good rival. 14 inch macbook pro,

asus zenbook duo

He zenbook duo This is not the first dual-screen laptop, but the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. However, the ZenBook Duo has some advantages over that device. Instead of using a separate “origami” stand, the built-in kickstand can serve to prop both displays on top of each other. The kickstand can also support two screens simultaneously.

The other big change is that the ZenBook Duo has a physical touchpad in addition to the keyboard. This makes the ZenBook Duo a bit more useful as a laptop, letting you cover the bottom screen completely in clamshell mode, or even use a separate keyboard and trackpad from the device wirelessly . It’s cool, yes, but it’s also a more practical evolution of these types of devices, even if it still feels like a visionary experiment.

