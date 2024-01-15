Best tricks for taking photos using your phone

There will be a long history starting on April 8th total solar eclipseAnd it is the only one that will have such features until 2044, so taking pictures of it may be more than necessary.

If you’re going to witness this astronomical phenomenon Here’s a brief guide to where the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, creating a shadow that briefly turns it into day for people in its path. Will allow you to take the best photos.

There are some tricks to capturing solar eclipse photos.

Photographing the Eclipse: Everything You Need to Keep in Mind



First of all, it is important to emphasize that under any circumstances. You should never look directly at the sun (during an eclipse or not) any day of the year, without proper eye protection.

And besides, it is necessary Keep realistic goals in mind, Smartphones, despite their advances, cannot mimic the detailed astronomical photography of professional equipment, as most smartphone light sensors are dimensionally small. more small,





smart fone They usually have digital zoom, unlike the optical zoom of DSLR cameras, which reduces quality as the image becomes larger. However, with a little preparation, Practice and the right equipmentImpressive results can be achieved.

The best areas to view the eclipse may be limited cell phone service, Although it may be tempting to livestream the experience to ensure you capture the best images, it is better to record the eclipse And publish it later.

Gather your team: Sunglasses are not enough. At a minimum, make sure you have a pair of eclipse glasses or a safe handheld solar viewer To protect your vision. Safe solar visors and goggles are darker than regular sunglasses, and must conform to the international standard ISO-12312-2, according to NASA.

Prolonged exposure to the sun is possible Can damage the camera lens of smartphones, but in short it is generally considered safe. Recent smartphones with larger, sharper lenses may be at greater risk.

When in doubt, better to be safe: What’s essential for lens care in eclipse

Be careful, 0’s sunscreen (or an extra pair of eclipse glasses taped to the phone) Protect the camera lens. You can use this filter before and after totality.

A smartphone tripod can help reduce shivering and production sharp images In low light, and this is especially important if you want to record video of the eclipse. If you already have tripods for other types of cameras, you can purchase A special mount for attaching the phone To the unit.





And one of the most important tips, Turn off the flash. Not only so that other viewers of the eclipse are not disturbed, but also to use This will not help you catch the eclipse. Most phone camera apps use a lightning bolt icon to represent a flash. Tap the icon to turn it off.