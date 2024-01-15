Biden undergoes annual physical checkup by voters for his mental and physical health

By Kelly O’Donnell and Rebecca Shabad – nbcnews

The President, Joe Biden, was on his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this Wednesday morning to undergo his annual routine physical exam.

In line with standard practice, the White House is expected to release a written summary of the results later in the day. Several doctors participate in the president’s care, led by White House doctor Kevin O’Connor.

Two aides traveled with the president to Walter Reed on the official Marine One helicopter: Anne Tomasini, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff, and Dilpreet Sidhu, special assistant to Biden and deputy chief of staff for the National Security Council.

Aides indicated there is no expected need for Biden to shift his responsibilities while he undergoes the exam.

Former President Donald Trump and Republicans have focused on Biden’s age during the current presidential campaign and questioned his ability to continue serving as president.

Biden has repeatedly said he is fine and Democrats have defended him, saying he is healthy.

Trump’s critics, including Nikki Haley — the only major Republican challenger left in the race — have also taken note The former president is about the same age as Biden and has also experienced several notable lapses in memory in recent months.

Biden last underwent a routine physical a year ago, in February 2023. In a five-page memo, O’Connor then wrote that Biden “remains a healthy and energetic 80-year-old man, capable of successfully performing his duties.” Of the presidency.”

Biden is now 81 years old.

O’Connor said last year that after a dermatology consultation, a small lesion on Biden’s chest was removed and sent for biopsy. The note also said Biden continued to take medications, including cholesterol, and had no symptoms of a cardiac arrhythmia, known as atrial fibrillation.

The doctor also revealed that Biden suffers from acid reflux, which O’Connor said is the reason the president is sometimes heard clearing his throat.