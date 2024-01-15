Liberty asks its customers to update their devices in the final phase of AT&T migration

Given the possibility that users liberty puerto rico When experiencing new mobile phone service problems as a result of the AT&T migration process, the telecommunications provider recommends keeping devices’ operating systems up to date.

In written statements, the company advised users with Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch to make sure to install the most up-to-date version of the operating system. Whereas Samsung users should check their version software And follow the detailed instructions on the Liberty website.

Liberty’s recommendations come as the company says it has entered the final stages of the process of integrating former AT&T customers into its system.

The company said customers who receive a message that their device is incompatible, requiring reconfiguration or replacement of the SIM card, should call 611 or visit a branch.

Liberty also noted that, if they lose mobile service, users will still be able to communicate as long as they keep their devices connected to a Wi-Fi network and have the “data roaming” function enabled.

Liberty gave this assurance For most customers, “the upgrade occurs without difficulty”, while others may experience some temporary service interruption, “but generally, updating the computer’s operating system or turning off the computer resolves that situation.” Easily solved by turning off the device and turning it back on.

The company stressed that, in some cases, it is necessary to replace or reconfigure equipment while others require replacement SIM card, In the meantime, the provider urged its customers to keep an eye out for company emails and texts containing information specific to account users.

Liberty’s call came just hours before the telecommunications, internet and television provider was to be held accountable telecommunications bureau from puerto rico (Net). This came after the local regulator received about 66 complaints from consumers affected by problems Liberty faced while integrating into its systems the client portfolio it acquired from AT&T about three years ago.

“Once the (migration) process is complete, customers will have a simplified billing process, better account management and continued access to sales and customer service, whether through website, application, chat or phone. These changes are being made with customer convenience and satisfaction as our top priorities,” said Eduardo Diaz Corona, Liberty’s vice president and general manager, who previously predicted that AT&T users would migrate between March and April. The middle should end.

Diaz-Corona also said so “Migration has been significantly improved and the team continues to work on optimizing billing and other services such as better and expanded roaming coverage, including more networks in over 200 countries.”

As Liberty indicated in the press release, the company has reached 85% migration of its mobile customers.

“We thank our customers for their loyalty and support.” We are aware of the issues that some of our customers have faced due to the migration process, and we are working tirelessly to resolve them. I assure you that this temporary process will bring many lasting benefits in the near future,” Diaz-Corona said. “This technological transformation will allow us to better serve our customers and provide them with converged services to meet their current connectivity, communication and entertainment needs and the best experience on the market. It will also give us complete control and flexibility to tailor offers, rates, promotions and policies to Puerto Rican consumers.

On the other hand, Díaz Corona indicated that executives from different departments of the company are ready to participate this Wednesday Your appointment before NET to report on complaints about migration of AT&T customers and to share information necessary for NET.