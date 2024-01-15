Billie Eilish Drops a Big Bomb About Her Third Album!

While her fans are eagerly waiting for her third album, Billie Eilish shared some big news on Instagram. What is this about?

Billie Eilish is being very cautious about the production of her next album, which is making her fans more and more impatient. But in a recent Instagram post, the singer referenced her third album. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

what am i made for wins more awards than the film barbie

Billie Eilish needs no introduction. The singer captures everything that comes her way.

In fact, his musical projects have earned him seven Grammy Awards and an Oscar for No Time to Die. But Hundreds of sold-out concerts and a very engaged fan base,

Billie Eilish finds new success this year, thanks to barbie movie soundtrack, his song what am i made for Was a hit on the web.

one piece even more successful echo the story of the song barbie, Indeed, the song describes a moment when Barbie questions the meaning of life and her place in the world.

As yet, The singer had seen only a few excerpts from the film Before writing your song. She tells Apple Music: “ We had no idea what was going to happen…we were so deeply affected that the next day we couldn’t talk about anything else! ,

very inspired, The singer worked immediately , We almost finished the song that evening, ” Amazing! Especially for the song nominated in the category “Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars”.

Billie Eilish also decided to direct the clip itself, The singer looks like a doll in the yellow dress.

Video is a kind of mise en abyme, where she also plays with dolls. For three minutes, in the rain, she takes off Barbie’s clothes.

Apart from all this success, Billie Eilish’s fans are especially looking forward to her third album. And it should come out soon, MCE tells you more!

Billie Eilish’s third album is finalized

Gotta say it’s been a long time since fans waiting for the new album By Billie Eilish. In fact, his latest album, happier than everWas released in 2022.

Nominated in the “Best Album” category at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the album was a major success. magazine Rolling stone He was even ranked 15th Top 50 Best Albums of 2021,

So, don’t worry! there are There’s a good chance that his new album will make him big,

Since her last album, Billie Eilish has released two tracks: TV And 30th, simple pieces, on guitar, which Maybe the atmosphere is ready for their next album,

asked by cookout In September 2023, Billie Eilish said: ” A full album of music is coming. We are in the final stages of its realization, ,

He added: ” That doesn’t mean it’s going to come out, but it’s coming and it’s very exciting., » News that delighted his fans at the time.

He would be even happier that in a selfie published on Instagram, Billie Eilish reveals she has completed her next album , In fact, fans could read in the caption: ” My album is mastered. ,

The singer did not give further details. But “mastering” an album is Often the final stage before its release, So there won’t be much left for a long time!

photo Credit :

Ruimen Jim/UPI/ABACA