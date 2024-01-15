Blinken questions the legitimacy and transparency of elections in Russia: “They are undemocratic”

Blinken questioned the legitimacy and transparency of elections in Russia: “They are undemocratic.” (Reuters/Elisabeth Mandal)

United States Secretary of State, anthony blinkenThis Tuesday condemned the lack of transparency and legitimacy in the recent presidential elections in Russia, where Vladimir Putin won his sixth term under tough questions. International community.

“The Russian presidential elections took place in an atmosphere of intense suppression of independent voices and the imprisonment, death, or exile of practically the entire political opposition. He Kremlin “They have systematically marginalized groups that defend respect for democratic processes and the rule of law, including election observers.”

Furthermore, he assured that the Russian authorities have prevented those who are against the invasion of Ukraine from registering their candidacies, alleging technical reasons, and criticized that they have not invited them to visit or observe the elections. . Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), nor to any other type of “credible” international organization.

,These measures demonstrate the extent to which the Kremlin has deprived its citizens of a transparent and meaningful democratic process. In this context, these elections can only be called undemocratic.”

Vladimir Putin secured his sixth term amid intense scrutiny from the international community. (EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky)



Blinken also accused Putin of trying to present the “illusion” by denying Russian citizens access to information and eliminating spaces for civil discourse and by intensifying their “illusion” that a large majority is against Ukraine. Supports “brutal war”.Campaign of threats, violence and censorshipIn the media and civil society.

official results of Central Election Commission They cast approximately 76.3 million votes for Putin, representing 87.28 percent of the ballots cast. Behind him is Communist Party candidate Nikolai Zharitonov, who received 4.31 percent of the vote; Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party, with 3.85 percent support; and the leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, with 3.2 percent support.

On his part, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, rosemary dicarloCondemned presidential elections held in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, calling them “unacceptable” and blatant Violations of international humanitarian law,

DeCarlo recalled that the Russian occupation Crimea And sevastopolWhat began with an illegitimate referendum a decade ago has now spread to other regions in an attempted forcible annexation of Ukraine’s cities. Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson And Zaporozhyeare openly disregarding the principles of Charter of the United Nations.

The US Secretary of State condemned that the elections took place “in an atmosphere of intense repression of independent voices and the imprisonment, death or exile of practically the entire political opposition.” (EFE/Maxim Shipenkov)



“Under international humanitarian law, the occupying power (in this case, Russia) must respect the laws of Ukraine in the occupied territories,” DiCarlo said. “Russia intends to hold presidential elections in areas of Ukraine under its control by March 17,” he said. This is unacceptable.”

also shed light on the resolutions of General Assembly which condemns these unlawful actions and points to reports of human rights monitoring mission UN report regarding the previous “so-called referendum” and local elections in Ukraineforceful environment,

,The occupation of the territory of a State by another State as a result of the threat or use of force is a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law.“, he condemned.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)