5 “Essential” Products to Buy at Dollar Tree According to a TikToker

Returning customers of the Dollar Tree retailer know that within its stores they can find everything from home decor items, personal care, to food; However, Shopping experts have dedicated themselves to discovering products that are “must-haves” and promoting them on social networks.

Such is the case with thrift shopping expert @ThriftyTiffany, who, via a video on TikTok, showed off the “essential” items she buys from the Dollar Tree retailer:

gilded socks

The material manufacturer said you can buy a pack of 12 Gildan socks for just $1.25 from the retailer, which can be found for around $30 at the competition.

hair treatment

For those with hair damaged by dye or blow-drying, Tiffany recommends purchasing the One N Only Restoring and Strengthening Argan Oil Mask at Dollar Tree for just $1.25, whereas at Walmart, for example, it’s available for $10. .

EcoTools Biodegradable Cleaning Mitt

The influencer shared an incredible find at Dollar Tree and they are 100% biodegradable cleaning gloves for $1.25 dollars, whereas for example, on Amazon they can be purchased for up to $10 dollars.

real tech beauty sponge

This is one of the most recognized brands when it comes to makeup products, according to Tiffany you can buy them at Dollar Tree at very low prices.

shampoo and conditioner TXTR by Cantu

The beauty realm is full of amazing products with good reviews, Tiffany notes that she managed to purchase Cantu’s TXTR Apple Cider Vinegar Plus Tea Tree Soothing Shampoo and Cantu’s TXTR Moisturizing Conditioner for only $1.25, which she found to be a great deal. Said. The offer since the same product is available for $15 dollars more at other retailers.

