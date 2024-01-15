Cinnamon and Oats The breakfast nutritionists recommend for lowering cholesterol and losing weight is delicious

He high cholesterol It is a growing concern for many people, especially because of its association with heart diseases. Understanding what cholesterol is and how it affects our body is essential to taking care of our health. Luckily, there are many delicious ways to keep cholesterol at bay, such as includingOatmeal with cinnamon In our Breakfast.

According to a study, oats Food and Celebrations Magazine, Published in 2018, it is recognized for Positive effect on cholesterol regulation. This protein-rich grain has fewer carbohydrates and more lipids than other grains, according to Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN). These lipids include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Healthy Fats. Additionally, oats are an important source of micronutrients such as iron, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, thiamin, vitamin B6, folate, potassium and vitamin E. Their avenanthramides provide a powerful antioxidant action, which is important for combating free radicals and Delay in aging.

The biggest benefit of oats is this high fiber content, Particularly beta-glucans, which help regulate blood sugar and control cholesterol levels. World Health Organization (Who) recommends consuming 25 to 30 grams of oats per dayTo get these benefits, the equivalent of three or four tablespoons.

Why add cinnamon to porridge:

Although there is limited scientific evidence to support cinnamon’s direct cholesterol-lowering effects, its inclusion in breakfast oatmeal provides a delicious flavor without the need for harmful sweeteners like sugar. Cinnamon is rich in nutrients like calcium, iron, zinc, selenium, potassium. Vitamins B6 and C, fiber, carbohydrates, vitamins A, B8, magnesium and phosphorus. In addition, compounds like coumarin, tannin and mucilage give it Anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiviral properties, Antifungal, Anesthetic, Probiotics and Antioxidants. These benefits make cinnamon an ideal complement to oatmeal.

How to Make Oatmeal with Cinnamon

There are many ways to prepare it nutritious breakfast, An alternative is to mix three tablespoons of oats with milk or warm water, let it sit and add fruit and cinnamon powder. Another option is to prepare Smoothie with oats, apple, cinnamon powder, flax seeds and milk or water, For a balanced diet, it is recommended to include fresh fruits like apples, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, plums or nuts in this breakfast.