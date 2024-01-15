Chivas’ Fernando Gago given disciplinary fine for criticizing referee

Fernando Gagocoach Shivajwas punished with a financial fine this Tuesday disciplinary commission After the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), following his statement in his press conference last Saturday national classic between your team and America At Akron Stadium.

The organization explained in a statement that strategist Argentinian del Rabano violated Article 71 FMF Restriction Regulations In section D, where footballers and some coaching staff members are warned about questioning the work of whistleblowers at matches Liga MX,

The rules state, “A player, member of the coaching staff and/or official who makes criticism or negative comments about the referee and/or VAR through the media and/or social networks.”

Similarly, disciplinary issued a warning to Guadalajara If this type of behavior is repeated in the future, more serious sanctions will be imposed on the club and its coach.

What did Fernando Gago say about refereeing in the National Classic?

After a goalless draw in Matchday 12, Fernando Gago made an impact on the referee’s performance Fernando HernandezMore specifically he gave his opinion in the 33rd minute on a game where Sebastián Cáceres has contact in the area Roberto Alvarado.

“The headbutt he gave to Roberto Alvarado is a very clear penalty. Similar to Mazatlán, equal or worse, it was a very clear penalty… (I) have a terrible anger about the situation of the penalty and what The players told us they felt uncomfortable from the referee’s side.

After a draw at home with Águilas, Shivaj Now ranked tenth in the general table with 16 points, only in positions that provide access play in Five games remain in the competition.