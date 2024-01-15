Johnny Depp returned to America, but his film could not go unnoticed

In 2024, American actor Johnny Depp will return to cinema in the United States with a limited release film.

Johnny Depp has struggled following a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The film, which was successful in Europe, will be released in a limited number of American theaters.

Johnny Depp’s return to Hollywood remains uncertain.

Johnny Depp returns to the United States with “Jean du Barry”

This is Johnny Depp’s big return to American theaters. After a period of turmoil due to the media trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor has returned to the forefront with the film jean du barry, However, with a limited release, The impact of this return cannot go unnoticed,

a journey full of troubles

Remember that after the defamation suit filed against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp was left out of many major projects including the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, Despite everything, he managed to make a comeback with the film jean du barry Which has got remarkable success in foreign countries.

Jean du Barry: a success in Europe

Was released in the year 2023 jean du barry in France. This historical drama, directed by French actress and director Maven, was greeted with applause for seven minutes when it was broadcast at the Cannes Film Festival. Thus the film proved that Johnny Depp maintains a loyal fan base in Europe,

A limited release in the United States

Unfortunately, not all Johnny Depp fans in the United States will have access to its release jean du barry, The film will be shown in only 500 theaters from May 2, 2024, which is significantly less than Johnny Depp’s last American film. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, This limitation could make it difficult for the actor to return to Hollywood.