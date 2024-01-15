Ten countries refused to congratulate Xiomara Castro on behalf of SELAC

San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay rejected the President. Honduras, Xiomara Castro, Congratulations to Vladimir Putin on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (celac,
Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras, congratulated on Sunday, March 17, 2024 Vladimir Putin An election full of controversies to win the election in Russia once again.
“In my capacity as President of Honduras and President pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (celac), I send a congratulatory message to the President Vladimir Putin For his landslide victory in the Russian elections,” he wrote Xiomara Castro On X’s social network.
The ten South American countries clarified in a letter published by the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs that “the message issued by President Castro on his profile on the social network “X” regarding the congratulations given to the President Vladimir Putinshould be understood exclusively as a statement made by him in his capacity as President of Honduras, and not as a statement made by him in his capacity as representative of the Presidency Pro Tempore. celacCurrently used by your country, because prior consultation was not carried out with Member States.
He also talked about “The communication posted on the same social network and which shows a note addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Excellency António Guterres, regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas, does not correspond to the communication on which “It was agreed” celac,
Similarly, “the publication of a letter signed by President Castro and addressed to the Heads of State and Government of the Community regarding the situation in Haiti is not appropriate because it does not reflect the position of consensus.” celac”says the writing.
Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay conveyed their comments to the Pro Tempore Presidency of Honduras and requested that “from now on the procedures approved by our Heads of State and Government Go.” biological functioning of celac,
The government of Honduras has not yet commented on the outrage shown by its 10 member states celac,
