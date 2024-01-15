Ten countries refused to congratulate Xiomara Castro on behalf of SELAC

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay rejected the President. Honduras, Xiomara Castro, Congratulations to Vladimir Putin on behalf of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (celac,

Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras, congratulated on Sunday, March 17, 2024 Vladimir Putin An election full of controversies to win the election in Russia once again.

“In my capacity as President of Honduras and President pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (celac), I send a congratulatory message to the President Vladimir Putin For his landslide victory in the Russian elections,” he wrote Xiomara Castro On X’s social network.

The ten South American countries clarified in a letter published by the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs that “the message issued by President Castro on his profile on the social network “X” regarding the congratulations given to the President Vladimir Putinshould be understood exclusively as a statement made by him in his capacity as President of Honduras, and not as a statement made by him in his capacity as representative of the Presidency Pro Tempore. celacCurrently used by your country, because prior consultation was not carried out with Member States.