Provox Jokes hurricane-proof homes for sale in Florida

announcement of sale of Unique Residence in the State of FloridaA building with a peculiar geodesic design, capable of withstanding the blow of a hurricane, became the cause of jokes on social networks.

It is a large house with an almost identical exterior, located in Melbourne, the capital of Brevard County and whose The selling price is $500,000According to The New Herald,

The residence has a good reputation, according to people who live nearby and the community of Zillow Gone Wild social media followers, which highlights the most salient features of properties for sale.

The home sales catalog highlights the eccentricities of the building itself: “Stand apart from the others in this futuristic home, the latest in avant-garde architecture,” says the listing on the Zillow.com portal. “A magazine article mentioned popular ScienceThis award-winning geodesic home sets the standard for innovative design and sustainable living.

The ad states, “Built to withstand the wrath of nature, its residents can rest easy knowing the structure is capable of withstanding a Category 5 hurricane, and most doors and windows are impact-resistant!”

However, many people have mocked the strange design of the residence, while others believe it would be an ideal home to live in.

In a Zillow Gone Wild post on Facebook, one person said, “This is a beautiful igloo!” Another user jokingly asked, “Has anyone decided to go camping with the Jetsons?”

One young man joked, “What if we kissed in front of this house?” Another wrote: “The dog house is my favorite!”

“It’s a nice potato shed and enough space to build a house,” said one woman, while a young man jokingly asked, “Is this ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’?”

“It’s fun and I’ll be at peace with it. And it will survive any storm that comes,” one user said instead.

“This house is near the Indian River. I pass by him from time to time. “A great place!!”, one person expressed, an opinion with which another person agreed: “I love seeing this house every time I drive by it.”

Someone at X said, “No matter what they say, this house is the only 100 percent hurricane-proof structure in Florida.”

The property is located in Melbourne, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. The 1,907-square-foot (just over 177 square meters) residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a balcony, a large walk-in closet that includes a storage room, loft space, and an unfinished room above the garage.

