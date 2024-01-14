Blue Jays are “discreetly monitoring” the Blake Snell situation

There hasn’t been much noise regarding the black snail market in recent times. It seems that teams are waiting for the price to drop.
This sentiment seems to be echoed by USA TODAY’s Bob Niegengale, who reports that several teams are interested in the left-hander, most notably the Blue Jays, who are “quietly monitoring” his free agency over the winter. Are.
The Blue Jays have not been linked to Snell, but their interest in the pitch is not surprising, given that he was one of the finalists in the bid for Shohei Ohtani and has been mentioned in rumors by other major free agents like Cody Bellinger. Is. And Matt Chapman.
The addition of the reigning National League Cy Young would improve Toronto’s already strong roster. The Blue Jays’ starters ranked sixth in fWAR last year (13.5), and all of their key members remain under contract except free agent Hyun Jin Ryu, who made 11 starts in 2023.
As reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), Snell is generating interest from the Angels. The Yankees and Giants, who were recently linked to the pitch, They may no longer participate in the bidding For the Aces, that came after New York agreed to terms with Marcus Stroman and San Francisco did the same with Jordan Hicks.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball