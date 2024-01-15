Boston Red Sox trade with Kansas City for reliever Sadlin

a few days after starting spring training 2024 major League Baseball Some teams are still completing their rosters for the start of the season. On this occasion the franchise boston red sox And kansas city royals They reached an agreement to strengthen both bullpens.

boston reported in a publication in social networksAcquisition of minor league right-handed pitcher david sedlinwhile the reliever John Schreiber fell into the category of Kansas City,

Boston Red Sox consolidate minor leagues

Thus, led the army Alex Cora The future receives a young hand, sadlin He played in Class A and the stronger Class A in 2023 and posted a 3.51 ERA in 14 total starts for a 4–2 record.

Similarly, in 66.2 innings he gave up 63 hits, nine home runs and 26 earned runs, in addition, he struck out 87 opponents and walked 18. During that time, he looked to dominate his opponents after hitting .253, according to data from MiLB.com.

Finally, the minor league system boston red sox Their pitching staff has improved significantly by gaining a little more depth with the additions of Marcelo Meyer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teal and now past additions. david sedlin,

Kansas wants to be competitive

Besides, Royal Family Acquired a reliever who should be effective immediately, as he has five years of experience big league, However, Schreiber is out for most of 2023 with a right shoulder strain. Despite the injury, he took the mound 46 times and finished with a 3.86 earned run average in 46.2 innings.

During that time, he made two starts, maintained his team’s lead on 10 occasions and managed to save a game on a total of three occasions.

With this addition to the roster, Kansas City The American League makes a slight improvement to its relief corps to be a little more competitive in the Central Division.

