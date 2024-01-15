Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal… stars on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue

Directed by Gordon von Steiner.

After so many awards and nominations, he can’t talk about what’s next yet. But Melton came out of the experience may december More focused than ever, and with new goals. He says he is ready to fight to leave his mark on the city. A speech that we often find among the members of this group. Natalie Portman summarized, “We’re seeing the democratization of creativity, the temple protectors have been thrown out, everyone can start over and make great work.”

Big winner, the public is already reaping the fruits.

Discover the stars of our big Hollywood numbers:

pedro pascal and colman domingo

Pedro Pascal (in Tom Ford suit, Charvet shirt and tie) and Colman Domingo (Alexander McQueen suit, Brioni shirt and Ralph Lauren Purple Label tie).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

Pedro Pascal, star of the small and big screens, answered our questions during Vanity Fair’s traditional Hollywood issue.

From left, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Bradley Cooper and Colman Domingo on the set of Vanity Fair's 2024 Hollywood...

Natalie Portman (Rick Owens dress, Jimmy Choo sandals, Mahnaz Collection earrings, Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet), Pedro Pascal (Tom Ford suit, Charvet shirt and tie, John Lobb ankle boots), Bradley Cooper (Louis Vuitton suit, shirt and Brioni ) tie, John Lobb shoes) and Colman Domingo (Alexander McQueen suit, Brioni shirt, John Lobb ankle boots and Ralph Lauren Purple Label tie).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

Natalie Portman, star may decemberExplains to us (among other things) why method acting isn’t his cup of tea.

Pedro Pascal in Tom Ford Charvet shirt and tie and John Lobb shoes laughing backstage with Coleman...

Pedro Pascal (Tom Ford suit, Charvet shirt and tie, John Lobb shoes) and Colman Domingo (Alexander McQueen suit, Brioni shirt and Ralph Lauren Purple Label tie).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

Colman Domingo was nominated for an Oscar for his role rustinDiscusses the movie that changed everything, Marvel rumors… and his past as a circus performer.

From left Colman Domingo in Alexander McQueen suit Brioni shirt and Ralph Lauren Purple Label tie Bradley Cooper...

Colman Domingo (in Alexander McQueen suit, Brioni shirt and Ralph Lauren Purple Label tie), Bradley Cooper (in Louis Vuitton suit, Brioni shirt and tie) and Pedro Pascal (in Tom Ford suit, Charvet shirt and tie).Photo by Landon Nordman; Styled by George Cortina.

bradley cooper, whose film artist The three-time Oscar nominee spoke to us about his inspirations, New York and a potential role following in Steve McQueen’s footsteps.

Lily Gladstone—wearing Saint Laurent dress and shoes by Anthony Vaccarello and Chanel Fine Jewelry earrings—poses…

Lily Gladstone (Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

Lily Gladstone, star of flower moon killer, is already making history with an Oscar nomination. And this is just the beginning.

Greta Lee in a Gucci top and skirt Chanel fine jewelry cuff and Belperron ear clip backstage at the 2024 Vanity...

Greta Lee (Gucci dress, Chanel Haute Joaillerie Jong, Belperron earrings).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

Greta Lee, whose roles past life And mercilessWhich brought him a lot of recognition, talked about his childhood, his American dream and ultimately the first roles he got.

Devine Joy Randolph backstage in a Laquan Smith gown at the 2024 Vanity Fair Hollywood Portfolio Shoot.

Da’Vine Joey Randolph (Laquan Smith dress).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

De’Wayne Joey Randolph, who won everything during awards season, talks to us about his leading roles, but also gets advice from Al Pacino and Meryl Streep.

Barry Keoghan and Charles Melton pose back to back on the set of the 2024 Hollywood portfolio shoot. Barry Keoghans follows...

Barry Keoghan (Gucci suit, Brioni shirt, Ralph Lauren Purple Label tie, John Lobb shoes) and Charles Melton (Richard James Savile Row suit, Charvet shirt and tie, John Lobb shoes).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

Barry Keoghan, star of saltburn Confident in his newfound notoriety, his (very) great friend Jacob Elordi… and his son.

Jenna Ortega wearing an Alaia gown as she peeks out of the dressing room during the Vanity Fair 2024 Hollywood Portfolio shoot.

Jenna Ortega (Alaya dress).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

Jenna Ortega, Star Wednesday and much awaited beetlejuicebeetlejuice By Tim Burton, his already blossoming career and his promising future are discussed.

Jodie Comer readjusts her hair in a Balenciaga couture dress and Maria Tash earrings on the set of Vanity Fair's 2024…

Jodie Comer (Balenciaga Couture dress and Maria Tash earrings).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

At just 30 years old, Jodie Comer is already halfway to the coveted EGOT. Yet she only follows her instincts, she swears.

Charles Melton in a Richard James Savile Row suit and Charvette shirt and tie backstage at the 2024 Vanity Fair...

Charles Melton (Richard James Savile Row suit, Charvet shirt and tie).Photography Landon Nordman; Styling the George Cortina

after six seasons Riverdale, A new turn came in the career of Charles Melton May December. encounter.

