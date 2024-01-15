Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal… stars on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue

Directed by Gordon von Steiner.

After so many awards and nominations, he can’t talk about what’s next yet. But Melton came out of the experience may december More focused than ever, and with new goals. He says he is ready to fight to leave his mark on the city. A speech that we often find among the members of this group. Natalie Portman summarized, “We’re seeing the democratization of creativity, the temple protectors have been thrown out, everyone can start over and make great work.”

Big winner, the public is already reaping the fruits.

Pedro Pascal, star of the small and big screens, answered our questions during Vanity Fair’s traditional Hollywood issue.

Natalie Portman, star may decemberExplains to us (among other things) why method acting isn’t his cup of tea.

Colman Domingo was nominated for an Oscar for his role rustinDiscusses the movie that changed everything, Marvel rumors… and his past as a circus performer.

bradley cooper, whose film artist The three-time Oscar nominee spoke to us about his inspirations, New York and a potential role following in Steve McQueen’s footsteps.

Lily Gladstone, star of flower moon killer, is already making history with an Oscar nomination. And this is just the beginning.

Greta Lee, whose roles past life And mercilessWhich brought him a lot of recognition, talked about his childhood, his American dream and ultimately the first roles he got.

De’Wayne Joey Randolph, who won everything during awards season, talks to us about his leading roles, but also gets advice from Al Pacino and Meryl Streep.

Barry Keoghan, star of saltburn Confident in his newfound notoriety, his (very) great friend Jacob Elordi… and his son.

Jenna Ortega, Star Wednesday and much awaited beetlejuicebeetlejuice By Tim Burton, his already blossoming career and his promising future are discussed.

At just 30 years old, Jodie Comer is already halfway to the coveted EGOT. Yet she only follows her instincts, she swears.

after six seasons Riverdale, A new turn came in the career of Charles Melton May December. encounter.

