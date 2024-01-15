Video: Four Dgcim officers may have kidnapped a Venezuelan lieutenant in Chile

Criminal investigator Iván Simonovís warned this Wednesday on social networks that Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno was kidnapped on Chilean soil by four DGCIM officers.

“Alexander Granco plans to kidnap a Venezuelan official in Chile in an illegal raid,” Simonovics warned in his X account. Enforced disappearances on El Molino street in the Independência commune in the northern center of Santiago.

Although Chilean authorities have not yet provided details about the alleged hostages, Simonovics stressed that “early today DGCIM officers posed as Chilean immigration officers and kidnapped Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno . “His whereabouts are unknown.”

For his part, Chilean journalist José María del Pino revealed some details of the case after the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office spoke to the media.

“There are four potential detainees who said they were part of the PDI (immigration control body in Chile),” del Pino commented in X.

“The car used to transport them was seen abandoned in Renka this morning,” he said.

The PDI anti-kidnapping team and the Chilean Prosecutor’s Office classified the case as “secret”, making it difficult for local media to access more information during the investigation process.

Ronald Ojeda Moreno is in Chile under political asylum.