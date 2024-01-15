Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as Al Nassr reaches Asian Champions quarter-finals

Admin 52 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 45 Views

2024-02-21

al nassar was imposed this Wednesday against Al Feeha (2–0, 3–0 on aggregate) advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition in the second leg of the Round of 16 at the Asian Champions League.

Mbappe’s last bet from Florentino Pérez to sign his new contract with Real Madrid!

led the team Cristiano Ronaldo He equalized at home with a goal from his compatriot ottavio Another goal in the 17th minute and another goal from the captain in the 86th minute.

ronaldo They started early and had a few chances to extend the lead. It was in the extras where the Portuguese hit the net, but the game was invalidated due to offside. In addition, he saw yellow on the stroke of half-time for a foul.

When it seemed that the game was ending at 1-0. Christian He took the chance to prove himself right thanks to a mistake by the goalkeeper, who went blank when leaving his area and the ‘7’ only had to push the ball unmarked.

The 39-year-old forward scored 876 goals in his professional career and is the top scorer in the entire history of football.

It is worth remembering that in the first stage, Christian which scored the goal al nassar He entered this match with the lead on the scoreboard. It eventually ended with an aggregate score of 3–0.

The next appointment for CR7 and company will be on Sunday when they face al shabaab For Match Day 21 of the Saudi Arabian Professional League.

till Nasr He is in second place in the said competition with 49 points and is seven points behind the leader al hilal,

(tag to translate) Al Nasr

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘Not losing in the Libertadores also means adding’

The coach of Águilas Doradas valued his team’s draw against RB Bragantino. Golden Eagles And ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved