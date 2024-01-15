Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as Al Nassr reaches Asian Champions quarter-finals

2024-02-21



al nassar was imposed this Wednesday against Al Feeha (2–0, 3–0 on aggregate) advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition in the second leg of the Round of 16 at the Asian Champions League.

led the team Cristiano Ronaldo He equalized at home with a goal from his compatriot ottavio Another goal in the 17th minute and another goal from the captain in the 86th minute.

ronaldo They started early and had a few chances to extend the lead. It was in the extras where the Portuguese hit the net, but the game was invalidated due to offside. In addition, he saw yellow on the stroke of half-time for a foul.

When it seemed that the game was ending at 1-0. Christian He took the chance to prove himself right thanks to a mistake by the goalkeeper, who went blank when leaving his area and the ‘7’ only had to push the ball unmarked.