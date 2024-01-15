Brandon Moreno vs. Royval: What time and where to watch the UFC fight today

mexican fighter Brandon Moreno returns to his country to face Brandon Royval In an important fight in the Mexico City Arena. A meeting that promises extreme emotions, because it is the confrontation of two giants of the Octagon.

So if you do not want to miss a second of the activities that we can enjoy in this battle, here we tell you all the details.

How do they get there?

The winner will likely become the favorite for the next title in the division in which the defending champion is alexandre pantojawho took off the belt dark last July. Royval is looking to erase the bad taste of his previous defeat and the only way to do that is to face a former champion like Moreno in a revenge fight.

Fighters’ data:

Brandon Moreno:

Registration: 21-7-2

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 57 kg

Age: 30 years

Reach: 1.78m

Guard: Okay

Power Strike: 3.80

Percentage of hits received: 49.92%

Takedown average: 1.73

Average submission: 0.51

When? Royval and Moreno They faced each other in November 2020Offers an action-packed first round Royval Shoulder injury resulting in TKO victory dark,

Fighters’ data:

Brandon Royval:

Record: 15-7-0

Height: 1.75 meters

Weight: 57 kg

Age: 31 years

Reach: 1.73 m

Guard: Southpaw

Power Strike: 3.80

Percentage of hits received: 57.51%

Takedown average: 0.43

Submission Average: 1.50

What time will Brandon Moreno fight today?

Date: Saturday 24th February 2024

Time: 9:00 pm

Venue: Mexico City Arena

Where to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Royval in UFC?

Streaming: FoxSports Premium and UFC Fight Pass

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the fight, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to the minute-by-minute, most relevant things that happened before, during and after the confrontation, you can consult us Can. half time.