Millie Bobby Brown looked divine in a strapless mini dress with a deep neckline at her 20th birthday party

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 20th birthday this Tuesday, February 20. A milestone which she clearly did not fail to celebrate. The star hosted a small birthday party with some of her closest friends and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi at the Cathedral Restaurant, one of the most famous New York addresses of the moment. A small party of which the young twenty year old girl shared some pictures on her Instagram account the next day, the pictures show that she looked absolutely breathtaking that evening.

Millie Bobby Brown: Adorable in white dress, celebrates her 20th birthday with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

For blow out your 20 candlesMillie Bobby Brown dressed to the nines. The young lady wore a very attractive dress for the occasion. Strapless mini dress with a very short and very tight cut as well as a plunging neckline, surprisingly highlighting her slim silhouette. heroine of the series stranger things She looked absolutely divine in this white dress by Alex Perry. It’s no coincidence that she chose an immaculate outfit. Millie Bobby Brown looked like an early bride in her little white dress, Even her birthday cake looked like a wedding cake! Maybe because the big day is approaching…

In April 2023, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced on Instagram with a series of romantic photos that they had recently got engaged. Despite their young ages, they were then 19 and 20 years old respectively, both lovers know that they have found their soulmate. So why wait? One year after this marriage proposal, Lovers may soon say yes to each other, While he wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on Insta, Jake Bongiovi actually hinted at a wedding date. In the caption of a photo where we see him kissing Millie Bobby Brown, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful fiancee. I love you very much. A great year awaits us”, According to this post, 2024 could be their wedding year!