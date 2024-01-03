Brazil is out of football at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Argentina defeated this Sunday brazil A goal from Luciano Gondou put Canarrinha out of chances for a place. paris 2024 olympic gamesAnd also helped Paraguay, who drew against Venezuela in the underlying match on the final day. South American Pre-OlympicsOthers will be classified.

On the third and last date of the final quadrangular, which is played at the Brigido Iriarte Stadium. Caracas, Venezuela, argentina And Brazil, for 77 minutes without much effectiveness, tried to hurt the opponent with the mutual need to obtain one of the places offered by the tournament. paris olympic games,

The score was in danger of staying like that, nil to nil which eliminated Argentina and classified Brazil, but the 78th minute came and it appeared gondau moving towards goal albiceleste And will also qualify for the Olympics.

In the absence of the match between Paraguay and Venezuela, the final home run classification was argentina On top with five points, Paraguay is second with four points, brazil Venezuela, in third place with three points, almost finished with one point and clings to hopes of defeating Paraguay to qualify for Paris.

Pre-Olympic tournament, which is held for the first time on Venezuelan soil and offers two paris 2024This Sunday defines a regional champion, a title held by Argentina.

Brazil will not be able to save its crown

Thus, greenamarelha After the gold they achieved at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, without counting the silver medal at the London 2012 edition, when they lost against Mexico, they will not get the opportunity to feature in the event in which they have won twice. Is the champion of.

This disaster has joined the list of bad consequences Brazil selection In recent years against the Albiceleste, with defeats in the Copa America final and Maracana For the World Cup qualifiers.