Brittany Mahomes vs. Hailee Steinfeld, who will Taylor Swift hang out with during the Chiefs vs. Bills game on Sunday?

TeaAyler Swift must make a tough decision after her new friendship with Brittany Mahomes turns out to be a test after an old friend may test her Hailee Steinfeld She will also be in attendance to support her boyfriend, the Buffalo Bills quarterback josh allen When they face the Chiefs on Sunday.

Taylor Swift gives dance to Travis Kelce after Chief’s successful play

competition between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen There is a constant rivalry going on and the question is whether their passion to win extends to their significant others as well.

Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld has been a longtime friend of Taylor Swift and was seen hanging out on stage with her team during the 1989 tour, which included: Cara Delevingne, Hayley Williams, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Karlie Kloss, Dianna Agron and Jaime King.

In 2015, when Hailee Steinfeld starred in Pitch Perfect 2, she was interviewed by Vogue about how she felt being part of Taylor’s team during the 1989 Tour.

Steinfeld elaborated “Oh my god. I have never experienced anything like this. We were all super present throughout the show so we wouldn’t miss our cues, So, we went backstage and we all got dressed together — it was me, Lena (Dunham), Gigi (Hadid), and Lily (Aldridge) — and Taylor was doing her thing on stage, no big deal. , just another night.”

,We got up on stage, we got off, and we looked at each other, and we were like, ‘What the hell happened?’ I don’t remember anything,” Steinfeld jokingly concluded, “I’m pretty sure I just blacked out.”