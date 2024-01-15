Bruce Willis, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga…these stars suffer from a rare disease

Some stars are unfortunately affected by rare diseases that sometimes prevent them from continuing their careers. Bruce Willis is one of these celebrities. Who had to stop working due to illness. The actor revealed in early 2023 have frontotemporal dementia in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. This incurable brain disease, worse than Alzheimer’s, prevents them from speaking and communicating with others. Celine Dion suffers from Stiff Man Syndrome. This neurological disease causes muscle spasms, which prevents them from performing on stage. However, the singer has given some performances recently, which has given hope to her fans.

Another singer has fallen victim to this disease. Lady Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, A chronic disease that causes extreme pain in the bones and muscles. Selena Gomez is suffering from mental illness Of bipolarity. Physically she also suffers from lupus. Like Jada Pinkett Smith, Edouard Philippe suffers from alopecia diseaseDue to which his hair starts falling. Even among athletes, this disease can be a real crisis. Great tennis player Venus Williams suffers from an autoimmune disease Due to which there is extreme pain in the joints. Just like Zoe Saldana, Gigi Hadid suffers from Hashimoto’s disease, a chronic autoimmune inflammation of the thyroid. singer Sia is a victim of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome A disease that affects his skin, ligaments, and even vital organs.

Celebrities fighting the disease

Missy Elliott suffers from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disease that has a significant impact on the thyroid. in women, endometriosis This affected many celebrities who wanted to talk about this painful disease. Letitia Millot, Laurie, Whoopi Goldberg, Cecile de Menibus, Imani and Emma Roberts The silence on this long standing taboo disease has been broken.