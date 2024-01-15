EU demands “concrete results” from Cuban regime in terms of human rights

Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships at the European Commission (Reuters)

European Union He demanded this on Tuesday In “Concrete Results”. Cuba In terms of human rightsEnsuring that they have transferred their concern on this issue to Havana and extended their hand to support the island in the necessary economic reforms through European financing.

In a debate focused on the situation in Cuba in the European Parliament, Commissioner of International Associations of The European CommissionJutta Urpilainen, Miguel Díaz-Canel defended the dialogue and cooperation agreement with Cuba to maintain “critical, but constructive” relations with the regime. “In the current context of the crisis in Cuba and global instability, the objectives of the agreement remain relevant,” he said.

Urpilainen, who attended in place of Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, explained that the agreement allows “clear conversation The EU’s approach to Cuba on various issues and towards the island is “similar to that of many other countries” with which the bloc pursues its interests and defends its values.

The Finnish Commissioner stressed that in this context the EU reiterates its concern about the human rights situation and expects “concrete results” to be emphasized. There is a need to carry out economic reforms on the island in the face of “deteriorating” living conditions of the Cuban people.

In this sense, he assured that the bloc is ready to engage in these reforms through the EU’s international investment project, the Global Gateway. And he also pointed to the support the EU has given to Cuba’s emerging private sector, noting that, since 2021, more than 10,000 SMEs have been created in the country, an undertaking he saw as essential for economic growth .

A street in the center of Havana, Cuba (Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini)

He also reminded that other factors hampering the economic and social situation of the island are the United States trade sanctions, which have been imposed for more than 60 years, and its inclusion on the list of states that promote terrorism, Two measures that the EU rejects.

Urpilainen highlights that the EU and Cuba need international protection strengthen the multilateral system and promoting strategic partnerships between the Community Bloc and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Furthermore, he highlighted that despite his own analysis and Cuba’s historical proximity to Moscow, the country has already abstained from four separate votes at the United Nations on Russia’s war against Ukraine. He concluded, “Without a doubt we expect more and we will continue to send our message to Cuba in future exchanges within the framework of our agreement.”

During the debate, right-wing parties reiterated their rejection of the Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, a regular target of criticism from the PP, Vox and Ciudadanos. Thus, ‘popular’ MEP Gabriel Mato emphasized that Persecution against dissidents intensifies In the event of EU inaction that does not take measures within the framework of the agreement with Cuba.

Mato said, “How long will we allow the criminals who rule the island to continue oppressing the Cuban people?” “To deny repression in Cuba is to deny reality,” he said. He expressed regret that there are no sanctions against Cuban leaders and that negotiations and cooperation agreements have not been suspended.

Miguel Diaz-Canel and Vladimir Putin at the opening of a monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow (Reuters)

On behalf of Ciudadanos, Jose Ramon Bauza reported that cuba looks like russia, recalling the death of Osvaldo Paya in 2012 and comparing his case to that of Alexei Navalny. He asked, “How many dissidents will we have to kill to hold us to account? Who will be next among the 1,066 political prisoners?” Election. Relations with Havana.

For his part, Vox MEP Herman Tursch condemned Brussels’ “hypocrisy”, maintaining that it did not adequately condemn the “tragedy” on the island. “Here it is full of defenders and the first one is called Borel. That’s why it’s a scandal and we must end this worthless deal that finances a murderous dictatorship,” he said.

The European Parliament is due to approve a resolution on the situation in Cuba on Thursday.

(With information from EFE and Europapress)