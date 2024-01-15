New ‘water batteries’ that neither catch fire nor explode

Madrid, February 27 (Europa Press) –

An international team of researchers and industry collaborators led by RMIT University has invented Reusable “Water Battery” In which there is no fire or explosion.

energy storage Lithium ion dominates the market Due to its technological maturity, but its suitability for energy storage in large-scale networks is limited. Safety concerns with the volatile ingredients inside.

Lead researcher Professor Tianyi Ma said their batteries are at the forefront of the emerging field hydro energy storage, With advancements that significantly improve the performance and lifespan of the technology.

“What we design and build are called aqueous metal-ion batteries, or we can call them water batteries,” said Ma, from RMIT’s Faculty of Science. This is a statement.

The device uses water to replace organic electrolytes, which allows electrical current to flow between the positive and negative terminals, meaning its battery They cannot cause fire or explodeUnlike their lithium-ion counterparts.

“By solving the end-of-life disposal challenges facing consumers, industry and governments around the world with today’s energy storage technology, Our batteries can be safely disassembled and the materials reused or recycled“Mother said.

He said the simplicity of its water battery manufacturing processes helped make mass production possible.

“We use materials like magnesium and zinc that are abundant in nature, economical and less toxic than alternatives used in other types of batteries, which helps reduce manufacturing costs and Reduces risks to human health and the environment.”

The team has created a series of small-scale test batteries for several peer-reviewed studies to address various technical challenges, including increasing energy storage capacity and shelf life.

In my last job, Published in Advanced Content A major challenge was overcome: the growth of disintegrating dendrites, which are sharp metal structures that can cause short circuits and other serious failures.

The team covered the affected parts of the battery with a metal called bismuth and its oxide (also known as oxide) as a protective layer that prevented dendrites from forming.

As a result the batteries last longer than commercial lithium-ion batteries now available on the market.According to the authors, that makes them ideal for high-speed, intensive use in real-world applications.

“With impressive capacity and long lifespan, we not only have advanced battery technology, but we have also successfully integrated our design with solar panels, demonstrating efficient and stable renewable energy storage.”

The appliance water battery is closing the gap with lithium-ion technology in terms of energy density, With the aim of using the minimum possible space per unit of energy.

“We recently manufactured a magnesium ion water battery that has an energy density of 75 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh kg-1), which is up to 30% of the latest Tesla car batteries.” This research has been published Small structures.