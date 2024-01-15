BTS’ SUGA brings RM, Jimin and Jung Kook on stage in concert film trailer

iHeart Podcast Awards 2024

BTS’ SUGA – aka August D – has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming concert film Suga August D Tour ‘D-Day’ Movie,

In a minute-long clip shared on YouTube on Tuesday (March 12), the 31-year-old K-pop star enthusiastically performs on stage in front of thousands of fans singing, dancing and jumping at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Premiering in select theaters on April 10 and 13, the film compiles footage from the final three encore shows of SUGA’s solo arena tour in August.

“When I go on stage, I think to myself I have to kill it,” the superstar says in the trailer, translated into English subtitles. “Concerts and singers are inseparable. I’m someone who thinks that one concert completes your career as a singer. I’m someone who loves to perform.”

The teaser also features SUGA’s bandmates, RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook. The three stars joined BTS for a surprise performance on stage amid their ongoing break, as each of them were serving their mandatory military services.

SUGA’s solo tour ended just weeks before the artist returned to duty in September, which all BTS boys have done since late last year. With $57.1 million and 318,000 tickets sold, the trek was the second highest-grossing K-pop tour of 2023, behind only Blackpink’s international performances.

The “Haigeum” singer first announced his concert film via a video message to fans earlier this month. “The D-Day tour was so meaningful because it told the story of my journey as both SUGA and August D,” he said at the time. “The emotions I felt during the final are still so vivid, because it was the last concert of the tour. And now, the final concert will be released in theaters across the world on the same D-Day!”

Suga releases his solo album, d day, In April. The 10-track LP debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the trailer for this Suga August D Tour ‘D-Day’ Movie Above.