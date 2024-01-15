Joe Biden says he is “devastated” after Hamas confirmed the death of a young American held hostage

US President Joe Biden in a file photo. EFE/EPA/Miriam Elster



President of the United States, Joe Bidenwill be said this tuesday “devastated” After learning the news that Sgt. Itay Chen, Israeli-American hostage 19 years old, Died during a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7,

“Today our hearts are sad. Jill and I are devastated. Upon learning that the American Itay Chen was killed by hamas during his brutal terrorist attack on October 7,” the President said in a statement released by the White House.

“In December, Itay’s father and brother joined me at the White House to share Pain and the uncertainty they face He prayed for the safe return of his loved one., No one should have to endure what they have gone through, even for a day. At the end of our meeting, I was given a menorahA solemn reminder that light will always overcome darkness and evil will not triumph,” the text continues.

“Today, as we join Itay’s parents, siblings and relatives in mourning this tragic loss, we keep this reminder in our hearts. And I reiterate my promise to all the families of those who have been abducted: we are with you, “We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home.”Concludes the statement.

The younger Chen served in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade and his body was collected at the Gaza border. Fighting terrorists during Hamas attack,

According to israel timeHis family will neither perform nor perform the last rites ShivaTraditional seven-day Jewish mourning, until his body is returned from the strip.

It is believed that Five American hostages survive between 134 Kidnapped in Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, israel katzasked the UN Security Council on Monday “Put as much pressure as possibleHamas is under pressure to release people it took hostage during the October 7 attack on Israel.

Katz was addressing the 15-member council, which had gathered to debate a UN report “Reasonable grounds to believe” During the Hamas offensive on 7 October, incidents of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations.

A water fountain decorated with messages and photographs of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip as Israeli Border Police patrol in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 12, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Saw. Reuters/ Nir Elias

Katz told the Security Council, “We ask you to condemn the crimes of sexual violence that these barbarians commit in the name of the Muslim religion.” All kidnapped hostages.”

He accused the Hamas group of crimes and called for sanctions “Worse than the terrorist actions carried out by Al Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist organizations” Who were the targets of the Security Council.

The Security Council has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in resolutions passed in November and December.

It is currently studying a US-drafted resolution that includes a condemnation of the October 7 attack by Hamas as well as the taking and killing of hostages, the killing of civilians and sexual violence, including rape.

(With information from Reuters)