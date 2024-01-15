Call of Duty players can claim this content for free with Prime Gaming

Enjoy a package of tons of rewards that you can claim for free in Call of Duty

Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? Then you have to claim it in Call of Duty before this pack expires

Call of Duty fans have got great news from Amazon, because Those who have Amazon Prime membership can claim many rewards interesting. This is a very positive thing and can be achieved by all users, as long as they meet the requirements we have mentioned.

It is important to point out This benefit is available to users playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3As well as Call of Duty: Warzone, so if you’re one of those who enjoys these titles Activision And if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get many interesting rewards that can improve the gaming experience. Next we will tell you everything about it, because it also

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber you can claim new content in Call of Duty

This collaboration between Amazon and franchise Activision Since they are no surprise This is not the first time that Prime subscribers can claim rewards And get attractive items to enhance the gaming experience. Actually, last February, users could get a package called Saddle Up in Call of Duty.

This package came with several items. Such as weapon templates, operator skin, cosmetic items and more, However, it has been removed to make way for a new package, which can be availed from March 21, 2024. Instead, it has been replaced by a new package called Color Blocked.

It is important to point out This new pack is available for a limited time only, as players have until April 25th to claim it, which is the date it will expire. This package was introduced in the in-game store in January and costs approximately 1,100 COD points. Therefore, we can confirm that the total value of this reward is approximately 11 euros. But it can be yours without paying anything extra, as long as you’re an Amazon Prime customer.

What’s included in the Call of Duty Color Blocked Pack?

Packages that are for sale in Call of Duty They are characterized by offering many interesting prizes and awards, as we have already seen. And it’s no different than a color blocked package.

It is confirmed that this package allows you to receive Blueprint of the Lethal Expression Striker, a powerful submachine gun, as well as two graphic COR-45 gun blueprints, RGB NVG emblems, a color blast calling card, and color combat stickers. Additionally, all these items have a multicolored theme.

On the other hand, it is also possible Claim PP19 Bizon Gold Grinder Blueprint through Prime Gaming And this classic Call of Duty: Mobile is available. You should not confuse it with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which was published a few days ago. Moreover, it is possible to get it till 25th April 2024, so you should not miss this chance.

These elements are included Color blocked packs are very interesting and powerful, So they should be availed before the promotion ends, which will be in April 2024, to make way for the new offer or package.

this is one Best time to subscribe to Amazon Prime, not only for all the advantages already available, but also for all the advantages in video games. For example, it is known that it is possible to claim items for free in titles such as EA Sports FC 24, Valorant, Madden 24, Apex Legends. As long as you have a subscription to this advanced Amazon service.

Also, if you are a Prime Gaming customer You should know that you can get many games for free, like Fallout Tactics, Fallout 2, Gravitar, others. But that’s not all, you should also be able to equip the items included in the Color Blocked Pack on your Warzone Mobile account, as this mobile title features crossplay with Warzone and Warfare 3, which is pretty cool. There are several benefits you should know about and which are available to franchisees for free Activision,