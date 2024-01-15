The US took advantage of Mexico’s shortcomings and were declared Nations League champions three times!

There is no tomorrow! Welcome friends of Marca to a duel for the title of the tournament, where two old rivals will once again compete for dominance in the arena, with the United States honoring Mexico.

usa While wants a third consecutive title in the competition Mexico With the goal of winning the tournament for the first time, it has reached its second final in the tournament’s short history.

Yes, OK Mexico And State United are the teams that dominate ConcacafThey had moments of pressure in this edition of the Nations League.

usa beat the team from Trinidad and TobagoBut in the semi-finals they had to commit to extra time against JamaicaThey defeated a team 3-1.

Whereas Mexico Had to resort to punishment to control honduras on the Azteca Stadium field, but had no problems defeating them 3–0 in the semi-finals panama,

In Marca we will bring you details of the duel for the title

United States vs Mexico live updates. CONCACAF Nations League Semifinals, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Updates

In their last two matches within the Nations League, the United States has shown superiority against Mexico.

In the most recent clash, the USMNT wiped the tricolor off the field by defeating them 3–0, resulting in Mexico’s former tactician, Diego Coca, losing his job in a process that brought more pain than glory.

When will the Nations League final be played?

The duel for the title of the competition will take place next Sunday, March 24 at 9:15 pm ET/8:15 pm CT, on the AT&T Stadium field.

Where can you watch the match between the United States and Mexico?

In the United States, you can watch this Nations League match in its English version through the CBS network and Paramount+ app.

While you can tune into the game on Univision and TUDN as well as its Spanish version through the TUDN app.