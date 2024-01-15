Tobacco and sexuality: quitting smoking improves erectile function and intimacy well-being

Smoking: according to the latest scientific studies, a habit that can steal the possibility of living a full and healthy sex life (illustrative image Infobae)

“Smoking is a great pleasure, sensual”Under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, it was sung by Sara Montiel in the film “The Last Couple”, released in 1957, which censored the following verses, referring to the relaxing pleasure of a cigarette after sex.

Smoking is associated with many pleasurable activities, For example: after meals, with infusions, conversations with friends, after psychological stress situations. Its driving force, like that of any drug, is linked to the experience of pleasure that is associated with the habits of daily life.

It has faced setbacks throughout history, especially in recent decades, due to propaganda campaigns, bans on smoking in public places, and awareness of the harm it causes. And like any drug that spreads through the body, it has effects on various systems, including sexual physiology. Many of its undesirable effects on the genitals may regress when the habit/addiction is discontinued, unless long-term use has caused irreversible damage.

Data show that regular smokers have a 60% increased risk of erectile dysfunction compared to non-smokers, evidence of the hidden costs of smoking.

manufacturing problems

According to the results of a study presented at the annual conference on epidemiology and prevention of cardiovascular diseases of the American Heart Association (July 2020), it is clear that “men who smoked more than 20 cigarettes a day had 60% more Were.” Risk of erectile dysfunction compared to men who have never smoked.

Fortunately, erectile function may improve when a man stops smoking. “A prospective study showed that erectile dysfunction improved by 25% in former smokers one year after quitting smoking, whereas there was no improvement in current smokers.”

A representation of normality and understanding around erectile dysfunction. Remember that this is a common challenge, addressed with love and mutual support in intimate relationships. (pictorial image infobae)

The pathogenic substances present in cigarettes affect the blood vessels that carry blood to the penis. Erection is a complex physiological process that requires the vessels that allow blood flow to pass so that the cavernous bodies of the penis dilate, allowing an erection. Due to the action of toxins the vessels narrow and do not allow adequate amount of blood to pass through.

problem with sexual arousal in women

The same physiological process of vasodilation occurs in female arousal. Due to the arrival of blood in the pelvis and genitals, their torsion increases and lubrication occurs. “A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover trial showed that women who consumed 6 mg of nicotine 40 minutes before watching an erotic film experienced a 30% reduction in physiological sexual arousal.

Smoking more than 20 cigarettes a day not only harms heart health but also directly compromises sexual function and pleasure.

Smoking is harmful to sex hormones (androgens and estrogens), which can blunt sexual response and, in the case of women, reduce vaginal lubrication. Finally, reduced blood flow to the genitals due to damaged blood vessels may reduce their sensitivity and affect sexual response” (Journal of Sexual Medicine. 2008).

reproductive problems

The effects of cigarettes on hormones and gonads (testicles and ovaries) have been confirmed by various studies (Journal of Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology. Year 2020). It is known that the action of substances present in cigarettes reduces sperm count and motility and reduces the number of eggs and accelerates menopause.

Nicotine reduces sexual arousal in women by 30%, highlighting tobacco’s immediate effects on female sexual response

Breathing problems and resistance to exercise

We know that every erotic/sexual activity requires movement and physical effort during intercourse. For smokers, this aerobic exercise may be difficult due to shortness of breath and rapid fatigue. Plus, there are other factors that put the body off: bad breath, stained teeth, or the smell of tobacco from sweat.

relationship problems

When one person in a couple smokes, problems can arise that become worse with cohabitation. At first it may be accepted as an individual action, but with time it irritates the non-smoker and puts him in a helpless state. Limits have been set for smoking indoors, in front of children, at family gatherings, but this is not enough to calm the anxiety that appears in the member of the couple who does not smoke.

Quitting smoking may make a difference to fertility, improve sperm quality and motility, and preserve ovarian reserve in women.

On the one hand, we think about personal responsibility, the personal decision to stop smoking, but on the other hand, the other part of the relationship questions their ability to convince their loved one and suffers from the health problems that may arise. Know how to behave, relationships continue life, knowing that at some point this apparent family harmony may suffer a blow due to the harmful effects of cigarettes, even more so, if the smoker is already addicted to its consumption. There are any associated symptoms or diseases.

*Walter Geddin, (MN 74.794), is a psychiatrist and sexologist