Camille Cottin, Laetitia Casta, Rihanna and Natalie Portman reprise suits with style at Dior show

The Dior Haute Couture fashion show lit up the capital and a large number of celebrities gathered for the occasion.

Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris and one of the most anticipated shows includes the house of Dior. Last Monday, January 22, the Rodin Museum, located in the heart of the 7th Arrondissement, was the scene of this unforgettable event for the fashion world. The famous gardens welcomed many celebrities who came to discover the spring-summer 2024 collection signed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of the House of Dior since 2017. Juliette Armanet, Glenn Close, Anya Taylor-Joy, Laetitia Casta, Natalie Portman, Rihanna, and many other iconic figures were there. Among the trends that emerged, tailoring was common. Many celebrities have chosen to revisit this essential piece of women’s wardrobe, and add a touch of modernity and courage to this classic piece.

Camille Cottin, Laetitia Casta, Rihanna and Natalie Portman

Actress Camille Cottin made a notable entrance in tailored pants with a sequined corset-style top that showed off her shoulders. Laetitia Casta stunned the audience in a matching black three-piece suit consisting of pants, a jacket and a men’s vest worn next to the skin. The brand’s inspiration, Natalie Portman, also chose to wear a suit vest, which she was associated with…

