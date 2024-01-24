Chivas has made official the signing of ‘Chicharito’ for Clausura 2024

The return of the striker to the ranks of the rojiblanco club is considered one of the ‘bombs’ of the winter market

mexican striker, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, Was officially revealed as the star reinforcement of Shivaj For him Completion 2024, The Aztec attacker returns to the Sacred Heart 13 years after leaving to play in the Old Continent.

On social networks, Guadalajara shared the return ‘Chicharito’, This makes it one of Flock’s most important transfers in recent years, as well as one of the most outstanding signings. MX League.

news of the return of ‘Chicharito’ To Shivaj was first disclosed by sergio depp Of espn, The analyst reported on Thursday, January 4, that the forward had said ‘yes’ to club owner Amaury Vergara. According to Dep, this decision came after ‘Chicharito’ He was a free agent after terminating his contract with LA Galaxy of of MLS And then Amaury himself sought his return MX League.

Before sealing his return to Sacred Flock, it was revealed that Hernández had offers in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, but none convinced him of the option of returning. Shivaj And the club’s board of directors, headed by Fernando Hierro, gave ‘yes’ to negotiations with its representative.

🔙 He left, created history and today he is back home 🔴⚪️ #HO14CHICHARITO pic.twitter.com/cg71vBU1cj – Chivas (@chivas) 24 January 2024

‘Chicharito’ was formed with Shivaj And he made his debut in 2006, so he was part of the Apertura champion team when they defeated Toluca in the final. He subsequently remained with the club until the 2010 campaign when he moved to Manchester United.

With the Premier League team, Hernández remained in one line-up until 2014. In four years with the Red Devils he was champion of the English League and Community Shield.

Later he left for real Madrid On loan in the 2014–15 campaign where he is best remembered for a goal against Atlético de Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after assisting Cristiano Ronaldo.

Then, in the next campaign he went to Bayer Leverkusen and then West Ham United. His adventure in Europe ended with a brief spell with Spain’s Sevilla in 2019–20 and in 2020 he arrived with LA Galaxy, a club with whom he is until December 2023.

Shivaj will debut in Completion 2024 Before Santos. The match will be played on Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM in Mexico City.