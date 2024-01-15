Cano and Bauer lead Devils in series against Yankees in Mexico

Mexico.-Dominican Robinson Cano and Trevor Bauer, former Major League forwards, lead red devil of mexico Who will challenge the New York Yankees in an exhibition series in Mexico City this Sunday and Monday.

Cano, World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, and Bauer, Cy Young of the National League in 2020, are the main reinforcements with which the Devils board intends to compete against the Yankees, who after 56 years will be in Mexico City with some Let’s return. Its stars.

The Dominican second baseman signed with the Devils at the age of 41, an age that did not limit him from becoming a dominant player in his country’s baseball in the Caribbean Series and World Classic.

According to American Lorenzo Bundy, manager of the Mexican Capitals team, the role that Cano will play in Mexico will be that of designated hitter, with some appearances on the second mat.

“It would be a dream series because we would be able to see a team like the Yankees, both for us and the fans. I never imagined facing the Yankees outside the United States or my country,” said the Dominican, who hit 335 home runs in 17 years in the majors, had a hitting percentage of .301 and was named to All-Star Games eight times. Was selected for. ,

Bauer will remain with the Devils for a short time and will use his time in the preseason to attract the attention of a team in the Major Leagues, in which he has not played since 2021, when he received an unprecedented 324-game suspension This was reduced to 194 in 2022 by an independent arbitrator after a woman accused him of sexual harassment.

After reaching a settlement with the woman and completing clearance, he was released by his last team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and took refuge with the Japanese Yokohama Bay Stars in 2023, with whom he had a record of 10 wins and four losses. Was. and a 2.76 ERA in 19 appearances.

In addition to these two figures, the Devils have a squad in which Venezuelan shortstop Jose Rondón, who spent four years in the majors, and Mexican Jafet Amador, one of the most important power hitters in recent years, stand out.

The Yankees have not yet revealed the players who will travel to Mexico, but reports indicate that Giancarlo Stanton, the National League Most Valuable Player in 2017, and Mexican Victor Gonzalez, pitcher; Alex Verdugo, outfielder, and Jose Trevino, catcher, will be the most important names against the Devils.

Dominican Juan Soto and New York’s starting pitcher will remain in the United States, where the Yankees, playing in Mexico, will finish ‘Spring Training’ before making their debut in the 2024 campaign this Thursday against the Houston Astros.

Bauer is scheduled to start the first game of the series, while there is still no designated pitcher for the Yankees.

In March 1968 the Yankees played games in the Mexican capital for the first and last time, when on the 18th they lost to Mexico 5–3 and on the 20th they beat the Reds 9–1, both also being exhibition duels.

New York is the winningest team in MLB, with 27 World Series titles, while Mexico is the winningest team in the Summer Mexican Baseball League, with 16 trophies in its cabinet.