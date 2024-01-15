These are the new features in iPhone

Apple recently released iOS and iPadOS versions 17.4.1, which focus on bug fixes and stability improvements for compatible iPhones and iPads.

iOS 17.4.1 now available for everyone

We are going to explain in detail What’s new in iOS 17.4.1?, the latest version of the operating system released by Apple for all compatible iPhones. This update is designed Address bugs and improve system stabilityEspecially when it comes to battery life, as many users were facing issues in recent days.

In this article we will describe All news of iOS 17.4.1one such version The focus is on improving the experience of compatible iPhone users, Therefore, improvements focus on this, without including new features or significant interface changes, as seen in iOS 17.4.

What’s new in iOS 17.4.1: Focus on bug fixes

As is common with this type of iOS update, the new features of iOS 17.4.1 focus on Bug fixes and stability improvements, According to the official description of this update, “iOS 17.4.1 fixes critical security flaws and fixes system errors”Therefore it is recommended to update to this version.

For Update to iOS 17.4.1The process is simple: just open the application Adjustment On compatible iPhone, go to section General and then to software update, The update will be available to you after some time Download and Installation,

except for iOS 17.4.1was also released iPadOS 17.4.1, presumably the version that was expected with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air at the end of March. On the other hand, there is no new version of watchOS nor of macOS SonomaWhich is surprising, especially in the second case, where there were many problems.

Regarding compatibility, iPhones that can update to iOS 17.4.1 These are the ones that were able to update to iOS 17 and later, So, if you have iPhone XS or higherYou can install this new version through the process mentioned above.

