Anne Hathaway responds to criticism of her role in romantic comedy ‘The Idea of ​​Being With You’

Actress Anne Hathaway has responded to criticism of her role in the film 'The Idea of ​​Being With You'.

Movies – She’s making her comeback in a romantic comedy and not everyone likes it. Directed by Michael Showalter, the idea of ​​being with you The song worn by Anne Hathaway will be released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. A much-awaited film, which nevertheless received some criticism. After this he replied to his opponents.

During the film’s premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas this Saturday, March 16, the 41-year-old actress spoke for the first time about her current state of mind. “For some reason we talk about coming-of-age stories that happen early in our lives, and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I’m ‘flourishing’,

After this he refused to be limited to one register. “I don’t want to be pigeonholed and I don’t want to be put into a film category based on my age or my gender or the fact that I won an Oscar. I just want to have fun.” He said, possibly in response to online discussions regarding his appearance the idea of ​​being with you,

As a reminder, many Internet users were outraged to see the Oscar-winning actress starring in an adaptation of singer Harry Styles’ romantic fanfiction.

, How did he convince Anne Hathaway to accept the film? ,

, I need to know how much they paid Anne Hathaway to star in a Harry Styles fanfiction ,

, I can’t believe Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is in a Harry Styles fanfiction adaptation. Where is the world going? ,

Anne Hathaway was impressed by the public’s reaction

Anne Hathaway was impressed by the audience’s reception to the romantic comedy during the film’s premiere. With tears in his eyes he said: “I love you so much (…) “You have no idea what a gift you have given me by reacting like this. I will never forget this screening. ,

In this romantic comedy from Michael Showalter, Anne Hathaway plays Solenn Marchand, a single mother in her forties who falls in love with a young singer played in the film by Nicholas Galitzine. my dear fucking prince On Prime Video.

As our colleagues at GQ point out, Robin Lee, writer fanfiction your view has also claimed that their story was inspired by Harry Styles’ relationship with actress Olivia Wilde.