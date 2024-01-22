Cardi B reportedly accuses Tasha K of keeping secret offshore accounts amid bankruptcy filing

Cardi B’s legal troubles with gossip blogger Tasha K are far from over.

According to court documents reviewed by Radar Online, the rapper’s lawyers have reportedly requested the court to order a woman named Patricia Haynes to comply with the subpoena.

Cardi’s lawyers have reportedly claimed that Haynes has information about offshore accounts set up by Tasha, legally known as Latasha Kebbe, which she allegedly stole when she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Was not disclosed formally.

According to HipHopDX, the alleged failure from Kebe to disclose assets could be considered a violation of 18 USC § 152, which details penalties for those who “knowingly and fraudulently defame any conservator, trustee, marshal, or court.” Hide the allegations from other officers.” With the control or custody of the property, or, in connection with a case under title 11, from creditors or the trustee of the United States, any property belonging to the estate of the debtor.

In other words, if Cardi’s legal attorneys are able to prove that Kabe failed to disclose the full extent of her assets during the bankruptcy proceedings, she could face additional fines and up to five years in federal prison, according to the outlet. May have to face.

The legal drama stems from a 2019 defamation suit filed by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper against Klebe, who uploaded several videos making false statements about him. Cardi was awarded a $4 million settlement after a judge dismissed Klebe’s bankruptcy claim.