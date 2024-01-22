Chiefs survive in Buffalo and maintain Mahomes status over Allen

The NFL Divisional Round ends this Sunday with a game Super Bowl The Buffalo Bills advanced among them, who have every advantage to shake the Kansas City Chiefs’ hegemony amid the new great quarterback rivalry in the league. josh allen And Patrick Mahomes.

divisional round With the wins by each conference’s favorite, it has been resolved, without any surprises, who will host next week’s championship games: the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. When detroit lions Confirmed as the big surprise of the season, advancing to their first game of this stage before the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991, they took over the place that fans were in. dallas cowboys Wanted for 28 years.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills minute by minute: Scores and highlights from Highmark Stadium

Both teams are big favorites to compete for the ticket in the AFC Super Bowl Against the Ravens. this is the third time Bills And Chiefs Facing each other in the playoffs in recent times, it has been defined in favor of both Kansas City, current champion of Super Bowl. However this will be the first time that Mahomes will play a playoff game on the road, something that has not happened since the 2018 season.

When Bills They come in as favorites and have accumulated a significant series of wins to get into the playoffs and are basically the most loaded team in the league. The buffalo comes beating leisurely steelersWhen Chiefs They took advantage of the cold match and dominated dolphin,