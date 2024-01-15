Carla Torres Rangel, football player who played for Lyon Femenil, dies

The girl’s death was announced this Friday Carla Ivete Torres Rangelathlete who was part of Lyon Women’s Club, According to reports, the girl died in a car accident, in which her companion was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Although her time with Fiera came to a close in December 2019, Carla continued her career playerIn addition, he also served as Sample And student of Architecture at La Salle University; According to media La Sila Rota, the girl was studying in the eighth semester of her degree.

What happened?

Local media such as La Silla Rota and Azteca Bajío announced that in the early hours of this Friday, February 16, at around 1 am, car Of carla He Overturned And later collided with a palm tree. According to the first source, the former Lyon player was driving the vehicle.

Azteca Bajío reported that the young woman’s car was traveling on Las Torres Boulevard, “almost at the corner of Paseo del Moral in the city”. Lion“. according to the report, carla torreswho drove Vehicle, lost He Control This was caused by excessive speed, which led to will impact with planter And will overturn,

The source said: “Emergency elements arrived at the area, and immediately requested assistance from security personnel, who confirmed on arrival One of the young women no longer had vital signs.,

Furthermore, it was also revealed that the woman accompanying him was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. “The work to save the body continued for almost 3 o’clock in the morningwhat time road police elements they reopened road For circulation,” Azteca Bajio explained.

Singh expressed condolences

emerald shaft Confirmed news on their social networks and lamentation He Death Of the young woman who had represented the club years ago. Similarly, the Liga MX Femenil team “joined in the grief that has weighed heavily on their friends and family.”