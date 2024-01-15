Zenith uses titanium to give life to the new Chronomaster Sport

The lightness of titanium has made it an increasingly popular material in the watch industry, over the last decade we have seen it in various classics and now it is the turn of Zenith Chronomaster Sport Which retains an elegance in gray tones as well as a more fluid style.

Zenith adds two high-flying watches to its Pilot collection

Although this is an innovation to the sports watch family, it is not the first time that Zenith has worked with this material, it was one of the companies that innovated with the use of titanium in the 1980s when it Used for my classic ale. Model. First.

a titanium chronomaster sport

The new watch is constructed of a 41 mm titanium case with a brushed titanium bezel that features a luxurious satin sunburst decoration that distinguishes it from other models in the Chronomaster Sport line.

The model has elegant features gray metal tone (Anthracite, Gray and Silver) From the case to the crown and link bracelet with a predominantly satin finish, a unique feature that maintains both the sporty and elegant touch of the Zenith.

Photos: Zenith

The company has revealed that the new Chronomaster Sport is Inspired by some of their old models The most famous of the 80’s, mainly El Primero, A386 and Deluca, have all been merged and reinterpreted so that this creation is part of Zenith’s heritage and historical mastery but also a look into the future Put.

Photos: Zenith

The new titanium Chronomaster Sport is powered by a high-frequency automatic chronograph movement el primero 3600 With a 1/10th of a second chronograph function and a power reserve of 60 hours, as well as water resistance up to 100 meters or 10 atm.

Zenith also introduces innovative titanium sports watch a new line of straps Designed exclusively for the Chronomaster Sport collection, made of durable and flexible, highly resistant FKM rubber, in four colors: black, blue, green and white.

like he Titanium Chronomaster Sport Because the line of straps is now available on zenith-watches.com at a price of £10,700 ($229,842.39 MXN approx).